Nioh 2 PS5 Gameplay Footage Revealed

Nioh 2 was one of the best action-adventure games that was released in 2020, and in case you forgot, it’s set to make a return on PlayStation 5 in only a few short weeks. Ahead of that time, publisher Koei Tecmo has now given us an extensive look at what the game will look like running on the next-gen platform.

Showcased in a new gameplay video lasting nearly 15 minutes, Nioh 2 has been highlighted on PS5 for one of the first times and it looks remarkable. The gameplay in this video has specifically been captured at a 4K resolution while running at 60 frames per second. If you have played Nioh 2 already, you should notice the drastic improvement overall. You can check out the full video below.

What’s perhaps most impressive about this footage is that even though it already looks buttery smooth, it isn’t even performing at its highest level. This PS5 version of Nioh 2 has the ability to perform at up to 120 frames per second thanks to the upgraded internals of the new PlayStation. However, the ability to do this on your own end will require a monitor that can perform at this level.

And in case you weren’t aware, this Nioh Collection that is releasing next month will also come in the form of a remaster for the original game in the series. Essentially, Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo have brought both games over to the PS5 in newly remastered iterations, both of which can be bought in a larger bundle that’s being called The Nioh Collection. Each can also be purchased separately, as well. The best part about this situation though is that if you already own Nioh 2 for PlayStation 4, you’ll be able to upgrade to PS5 for free. It's a nice bonus for those who may have already picked the game up a year ago.

As a whole, all of this new Nioh content is set to roll out very soon. The Nioh Collection, which includes remasters for both entries in the series, will release next month on February 5th, exclusively for PlayStation 5. If you'd like to keep up to date with all of our coverage on the franchise moving forward, you can do so right here.

So are you looking to try out these new iterations of Nioh on PS5? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.