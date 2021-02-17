No Man's Sky: Companions Update Lets Players Adopt Pets and Much More

✖

For players who’ve ever grown lonely exploring the planets of No Man’s Sky on their own, developer Hello Games has just given everyone a way to make sure they always have a friend by their sides thanks to the No Man’s Sky: Companions update. The latest content drop that’s now available has added the ability to befriend pets, raise eggs to continue your adopted companions’ lineages, and even gives players the chance to create “never-before-seen creatures.”

Adopting the pets and having them walk alongside you while you explore different planets is the basis of the update, but there’s much more to it than just that. A highlight reel of the No Man’s Sky: Companions update shared below by the game’s creator, Sean Murray, gives an overview of some of the actions made possible by the latest release.

No Man’s Sky: Companions 🦝Adopt Pets

🐹Raise Cute Babies

🐣Breed Creatures

🦑Trade Eggs

🤖Customise your pets

🐕‍🦺Train creatures to do chores

🐬Talk to your pet

🦋UI Improvements

🦅Faster PS4 Load Time

🧠Fauna Improvements

🦕Ride giant creatures Free on all platforms pic.twitter.com/RCRGsxakEt — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) February 17, 2021

As explained in the post about the update found in the PlayStation Blog, players will be able to tame different creatures from around the universe after they install the update. Those creatures can be bred and summoned to different places to make sure you’ve always got someone with you on your travels.

While they can explore alongside you, players will also be able to interact with them in unique ways just as you would a normal, non-alien pet. You can play with the companions and watch them react to things differently based on their personalities and can even get rough translations of what they’re saying through an Exosuit upgrade. Pets can even help you out in unique situations instead of just being bystanders.

“Creatures can be trained to perform chores like scanning for resources, marking hazards, providing torchlight, hunting hostile creatures, locating buildings, digging up valuable treasures or even deploying their own shoulder-mounted mining lasers,” Murray said about the update.

When the creatures lay eggs, players can incubate them until they hatch and then care for those creatures as well. Through a “gene re-sequencing” process, players can even alter the outcome of those eggs which may make them even more desirable to others since you can trade eggs with other players.

“Genetic material can also be taken to the new Egg Sequencer aboard the Space Anomaly,” Murray said. “The Egg Sequencer allows players to remix the genetic material of their growing eggs to produce unique, never-before-seen creatures.”

No Man’s Sky: Companions will be available for all platforms on Wednesday.