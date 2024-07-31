No Man’s Sky Update 5.03 Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Hello Games has today released update 5.03 for No Man’s Sky. Earlier in July, one of the biggest patches in quite some time for NMS, titled Worlds: Part 1, was let loose and drastically overhauled the spacefaring title in some major ways. Since then, Hello Games has continued to refine and fix new issues that have appeared in No Man’s Sky following feedback from players. Now, further resolutions are coming to the game to make it even better.

Downloadable beginning today, the latest update for No Man’s Sky is aimed entirely at fixing bugs that have come about in the wake of Worlds: Part 1 going live. Many of these bugs have been tied to visual aspects of the title, while others are related to gameplay. For now, this patch is only available to download on Steam but Hello Games says that it will begin rolling out to PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch “as soon as possible.”

You can view the full patch notes for today’s new update to No Man’s Sky attached below.

No Man’s Sky Update 5.03 Patch Notes

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that made it difficult to rotate the model of the starship or backpack on the Inventory page.

Applied some minor polish to the companion register UI to make it more clear there are more than 6 available slots.

Fixed an issue that caused the wrong control glyph to be suggested when reporting bases.

Improved the summoning position of the pirate dreadnought freighter to make it easier to fly into.

Fixed a number of issues that caused inapplicable markings options to appear when customising some player appearance settings.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause walls to be missing from some planetary buildings in Gek-dominated systems.

Fixed an issue that could label Solar-class starships as Fighters in the Starship Fabricator.

Fixed an issue that could cause two brood mothers to appear in the same position when killing juicy grubs.

Fixed a number of minor text issues.

Fixed an issue that could result in the Minotaur falling through the surface of the planet when loading a save.

Fixed an issue that prevent the Minotaur’s stun cannon from working correctly.

Fixed an issue that caused the hostile security drones on derelict freighters to become stuck in the ceiling.

Fixed an issue that could make it difficult to summon starships to the exact correct position on the water.

Fixed a rare issue that could prevent progress on the tutorial by preventing warp to the target system.

Fixed an issue that could result in incorrect counts on the Wonders catalogue.

Fixed an issue that could leave lingering echoes of old ships in the Quick Menu after salvaging a ship.

Fixed an issue that caused existing freighter bases to fail to properly snap together, causing corridors and doors to turn into walls.

Fixed a rare issue that could block the hand-in of Nexus missions.

Fixed issue where the Multi-Tool was visible in Photo Mode when the player was using the first person camera.

Improved a number of the graphics setting descriptions in the options menu.

Fixed a number of UI rendering issues.

Fixed an issue that could cause some settlements to fail to appear during building generation.

Fixed an issue that could prevent mission progress in the Metamorphosis milestone in the Liquidator’s Expedition.

Fixed an issue that could incorrectly report the player’s inventory as full an prevent redemption of the rewards for the Infestation Beta milestone in the Liquidator’s Expedition.

Fixed an issue that could prevent mission progress in the various Infestation Site milestones in the Liquidator’s Expedition.

Fixed an issue with the ‘Fire in the Hole’ milestone in the Liquidator’s expedition.

Fixed an issue with the ‘Blood in the Water’ milestone in the Liquidator’s expedition.

Fixed a number of balance issues in the Liquidator’s expedition.

Fixed a number of visual issues with the Liquidator mech.

Fixed a number of visual issues with scorched world props.

Fixed a number of visual issues with frozen world props.

Fixed a number of visual issues with radioactive world props.

Fixed a number of visual issues with plant/animal hybrid creatures.

Fixed a number of visual issues with barren world props.

Fixed a number of visual issues that could occur when killing walking buildings.

Fixed a number of visual issues that could occur when killing jellyfish.

Fixed a number of visual issues that occur when shooting creatures.

Improved the visual effects for damaged starships.

Improved the visual effects when shooting brood mothers.

Fixed a number of visual issues with refractions in the starship cockpit.

Fixed a number of LODing issues with floating islands.

Fixed a number of animation issues with walking buildings.

Fixed a number of animation issues with hostile bugs.

Improved the ambient visual effects on extreme firestorm worlds.

Fixed a number of visual issues with the Minotaur cockpit.

Fixed a number of general animation issues that caused over-exaggerated bending.

Fixed an issue that caused foliage rendering to become corrupted.

Fixed a number of visual issues with water rendering.

Fixed a number of visual issues with wind.

Improved the quality of water rendering on consoles.

Fixed a number of audio issues with the Minotaur’s flamethrower.

Improved the ambient audio on floating islands.

Fixed a number of issues related to DLSS3 and FrameGen.

Added a VR optimisation for AMD graphics cards.

Fixed a crash related to terrain generation.

Fixed a crash that could occur when reloading saves.

Fixed a crash related to loading Exocraft.

Fixed a crash related to texture rendering.

Fixed a crash related to loading discoveries.

Fixed a hang related to planetary rendering.

Fixed a VR-specific crash.

Introduced a number of Xbox-specific performance optimisations.

Fixed an issue that could cause an infinite load when starting the game on Xbox.

Fixed a visual glitch with water rendering on Xbox.

Fixed a Switch-only issue that make it difficult to interact with the base Scientist’s terminal.

Added a number of memory optimisations to Switch.