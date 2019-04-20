‘No Man’s Sky’ Player Impressively Recreates Notre-Dame

As many of you likely know by now, the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris recently suffered serious damage due to a fire. Support flooded in from all over the globe, from monetary donations galore to Ubisoft offering their assistance via Assassin’s Creed Unity. In addition to this, fans from all over the world have been cheering on the restoration of the historic landmark and even creating tributes to the building itself. One such instance comes from a very dedicated No Man’s Sky player who very impressively recreated the facade of the Notre-Dame Cathedral on a random planet in the game.

Due to the limitations of No Man’s Sky’s building system, the player, who goes by “258100” on Reddit, was unable to construct the rest of the Notre-Dame. However, this certainly doesn’t diminish the accomplishment, as the recreation is beautiful all the same. The first slide in the gallery below contains the coordinates for inquiring minds.

Other tributes have poured in for the historic building, including a rare positive review bombing. Essentially, after Ubisoft offered their support, which led to Assassin’s Creed Unity being free on Uplay, players took to Steam to bombard the game with positive reviews. You can read all about it right here.

No Man’s Sky is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the title from Hello Games:

“Inspired by the adventure and imagination that we love from classic science-fiction, No Man’s Skypresents you with a galaxy to explore, filled with unique planets and lifeforms, and constant danger and action.

“In No Man’s Sky, every star is the light of a distant sun, each orbited by planets filled with life, and you can go to any of them you choose. Fly smoothly from deep space to planetary surfaces, with no loading screens, and no limits. In this infinite procedurally generated universe, you’ll discover places and creatures that no other players have seen before – and perhaps never will again.”

What do you think about this? Do you believe the No Man’s Sky player did a great job recreating the Notre-Dame Cathedral? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, GamesRadar!

