Octopath Traveler For Nintendo Switch Won’t Have DLC

We’re just a few weeks away from Square Enix’s return to the Nintendo Switch with the role-playing adventure Octopath Traveler, which is building on all kinds of buzz. But one thing players won’t have to worry about investing in is extra downloadable content.

That’s because you’ll pretty much have everything you need with the game when it releases. While speaking with Dengeki Online, Octopath Traveler producer Masashi Takahashi confirmed that fans won’t need to buy it because the game “is the finished product.” It’s a nice change of pace from games that require you to buy extra add-ons.

That said, it pretty much means we won’t be getting bonus characters or content once the game comes out, though this could change with updates down the road. But for now, the adventure will be set to go from day one, with hours’ worth of adventure to journey through.

Here are the features for the game in case you missed out:

Eight travelers. Eight adventures. Eight roles to play in a new world brought to life by Square Enix. Explore each traveler’s story and use their abilities in and out of battle. Will you expand your horizons as the Merchant or track down a traitor as the Warrior? Where will you go? Who will join you? You alone can choose your path.

Step into the shoes of a traveler to inherit their struggles and strengths. Use each character’s special abilities to interact with the world and enhance your tactics in turn-based battles. The Dancer’s alluring charm leads followers into battle, whereas the Apothecary can mix items to heal allies or unleash explosive attacks. Discover enemy weaknesses and target them to break through their defenses. Store Boost Points with each turn and then spend them at strategic times to strengthen abilities, chain attacks, or provide aid. Choose the path you wish to walk and discover what lies beyond the horizon.

Explore multiple, distinct RPG adventures in a world created by Square Enix

Choose from eight characters, each with their own distinct story

The path you choose to pursue will affect where your adventure ends

Deep, strategic turn-based combat with a layered battle system

Music and visuals inspired by retro RPGs, brought to life with modern touches

Octopath Traveler releases on July 13 for Nintendo Switch.