Last Chance to Save 20% on Octopath Traveler For the Nintendo Switch

We’ve been anxiously awaiting the arrival of Octopath Traveler, Square Enix’s new RPG exclusive for the Nintendo Switch, for what feels like ages now. All of a sudden, the launch is less than 48 hours away. Fortunately, we’re here to keep you from being blindsided by the release and missing out on your 20% off Amazon Prime discount for the physical copy.

You can take advantage of the discount right here until the clock strikes midnight on July 12th – 13th. If you pre-order early enough, you’ll have it to play on release day with Prime shipping. Plus, a demo is available on the Nintendo eShop, so you can kick the tires on this one before you buy. If you’re unfamiliar with the game, you’ll find a trailer and the official synopsis below.

Eight travelers. Eight adventures. Eight roles to play in a new world brought to life by Square Enix. And now, you can enjoy all of them in the new demo. Step into the shoes and live the stories of each of the eight travelers and freely explore the world of Orsterra. Then, carry your choices and adventure into the main game with save data transfer.

Use each character’s special abilities in and out of battle. Break through enemy defenses by discovering and targeting weaknesses. Store Boost Points with each turn and then spend them at strategic times to strengthen abilities, chain attacks, or provide aid. Choose the path you wish to walk and discover what lies beyond the horizon.

• Explore multiple, distinct RPG adventures in a world created by Square Enix

• Choose from eight characters, each with their own distinct story

• Deep, strategic turn-based combat with a layered battle system

• Visuals inspired by retro RPGs, brought to life with modern touches and a rousing, dynamic musical score

