Hideo Kojima Says OD Is One of the Most "Different" Games He's Ever Made

Famed video game creator Hideo Kojima has said that his recently announced project OD is one of the most "different" titles he has ever made in his career. This past month at The Game Awards, Kojima initially unveiled OD, which is a title being developed in tandem with Xbox Game Studios. Although the project was revealed with an initial trailer, this teaser happened to only provide eager fans with more questions than it did answers. Now, Kojima has shed a bit more light on OD, and the way in which he describes it makes the title sound quite unusual.

Speaking on X (or Twitter), Kojima said that he has always been known to create video games that go against the grain to some degree. He pointed to both Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding as two games that had strange ideas for the times in which they were made. Of all his projects, though, Kojima said that the Game Boy Advance title, Boktai, was the one that he received the most "opposition" from internally by those working on the game. Kojima then went on to say that OD is similar to Boktai in this manner, adding that it's quite a departure from titles that he has made in the past.

"It seems I have been acknowledged by creating games that go against the current of the times, such as 'hide-and-seek' games where you sneak into a building without being detected by the enemy, or 'delivery games' where you enjoy moving around in an open world," Kojima said. For me, the most experimental game was 'defeating vampires outside your house' using actual sunlight around you. It was met with fierce opposition from the staff and even within the company. In that sense, OD is just as different."

Based on what we have seen of OD so far, the game definitely seems to be pretty strange. The first trailer for OD only showed live-action close-ups of various actors that are involved with the game. As a result, it's still not known exactly how OD will play, but it is implied that the game will be a horror title of some sort. In all likelihood, more information on the next Kojima game should end up coming about in 2024 to better shed light on what can be expected.

