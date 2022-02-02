Danny Trejo Is Coming to OlliOlli World

When OlliOlli World drops on February 8th, players can expect to see Danny Trejo appearing in the game! The Machete star will appear as a character in the game, and players will encounter him in their travels through Radlandia. While Trejo will not be playable, he will host a side-quest. Developer Roll 7 has teased that completing the side-quest will unlock a “one-of-a-kind cosmetic item to show off on your OlliOlli World character.” Unfortunately, little additional information was revealed about Trejo’s appearance, but Roll 7 and publisher Private Division did release an image showcasing Trejo in the game!

The image of Trejo in OlliOlli World can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

For those unfamiliar with the game, OlliOlli World is the highly-anticipated third entry in the skateboarding series. The game will put players in the role of a young skateboarder determined to become the next “Skate Wizard.” On that journey, players will have a ton of customization options, 100 moves to learn and use, and more. The OlliOlli games have always featured casts of colorful characters, and Trejo should fit in quite nicely.

Trejo might seem like an unusual guest for OlliOlli World, but the actor has a long history with video games. Over the years, Trejo has lent his voice talents to Def Jam: Fight for NY, Call of Duty: Black Ops, Far Cry 6, and a number of other games. However, Trejo has displayed a personal interest in gaming, as well. Back in 2020, Trejo revealed his enjoyment of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which led to an appearance on Gary Whitta’s Animal Talking. Following his initial appearance on the Animal Crossing talk show, Trejo even joined on as a correspondent!

OlliOlli World is set to release February 8th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game, including a hands-on preview, right here.

Are you looking forward to OlliOlli World's release next week? What do you think of Danny Trejo appearing in the game?