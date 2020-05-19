Danny Trejo Joins Animal Crossing Talk Show as a Regular Correspondent

The success of Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch has inspired players to create some surprising things. Perhaps nothing has been more surprising, however, than Animal Talking, an online talk show created by Rogue One writer, Gary Whitta. Over the last few weeks, Whitta's show has attracted some surprisingly high-profile guests, including Machete star Danny Trejo. Trejo apparently enjoyed his time on the show, as he has agreed to sign-on as a recurring correspondent on Animal Talking! According to Whitta, Trejo's segments will feature the actor taking viewers on a tour of his island, and introducing them to his various villagers.

Trejo traditionally plays tough guys in his movie and television appearances, so the idea of the actor as an Animal Crossing correspondent might seem a bit surreal. Of course, that should add even more entertainment value to the show, and segments like these will help the series find greater mainstream appeal. Trejo clearly has a passion for the game, so this really could be interesting for fans of the actor and Animal Crossing alike!

It's a real testament to the popularity of Animal Crossing: New Horizons that Whitta has been able to find so much success with the show, thus far. Animal Talking has featured guests such as Elijah Wood, Mike Drucker, Felicia Day, and T-Pain. Whitta has even reached out to congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez to appear on the show.

ANIMAL TALKING BREAKING NEWS! Starting in June @OfficialDannyT will be our new #AnimalCrossing correspondent, taking us around his island and introducing us to all his animal friends! You are going to love this. Thanks to @Ekanaut @pandamusk for the art :) pic.twitter.com/vovxtzpWf5 — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) May 19, 2020

It will be interesting to see how Animal Talking continues to grow from here. The series has clearly taken on a life of its own over the last few weeks, and Whitta seems dedicated to growing the series even further. It's a unique concept, and the addition of Trejo in a regular role just might help it find an even bigger audience.

Animal Talking airs on Twitch, and full episodes can be found on Whitta's YouTube page. Trejo's segments will begin airing starting in June.

Are you a fan of Animal Talking? What do you think of the Animal Crossing talk show? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

