Japanese Olympic Figure Skater Says He Wants to Try eSports Next

Don’t let anyone ever tell you that you can’t win at everything: Shoma Uno, Japan’s silver medal-toting Olympian figure skater from Japan, has his sights set on another sport after dominating the ranks alongside Gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu. According to Uno, video games are a serious interest of his, and he’s much more excited to learn how to win at those than succeed at dating. Okay — so he might just be kidding around, but it sure would be impressive to see Uno carve his way upward within the competitive gaming space.

During a recent interview with a Japanese publication known as Chinichi Shinbun, Uno acknowledged his admiration for former figure skater Mao Asada, and how his career was built on following her footsteps. With that in mind, the interviewer asked if he had similar aspirations now that he’s bringing home his own medal. When Asada concluded her competition at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, she was quoted telling news organizations that one of her goals outside of figure skating success was romance. Uno, of course, isn’t pacing so close to his idol when it comes to his plans for the future.

“Romance, huh? I’ve got my hands full playing video games and skating right now,” said Uno. “My interest in games is still growing, and I’d like to try entering a video game tournament.”

When asked about his carefree nature on the ice, Uno seemed to have his eyes on other horizons, as well. “Maybe it’s because the Olympics isn’t my ultimate goal. I’m still not sure what that goal should be, but every day I’m doing all I can to become a better skater,” he said. “I’d like to forget about having won a medal, and start preparing for my next competition.”

Uno took home the silver medal in figure skating for the men’s single competition, making history alongside Hanyu as they took Gold and Silver with a 1-2 finish, which has only happened three recorded times throughout the long legacy of the Olympic games. Once Uno returns home, it might be all about competing online, but time will tell.

Hat tip, RocketNews.