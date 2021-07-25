Olympic Athlete Seen Wearing Medallion From The Witcher During Competition

✖

The Summer Olympics from Tokyo, Japan have already been associated with video games in a pretty major way. Just a couple of days back, the opening ceremony from the event featured music from a ton music from popular Japanese franchises such as Kingdom Hearts, Final Fantasy, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Dragon Quest. While this was cool to see play out on its own, one athlete competing in this year's games was also recently seen sporting an accessory that calls back to the popular RPG series, The Witcher.

The athlete in question who was seen rocking this Witcher attire is that of Vitalina Batsarashkina. Representing the team from Russia, Batsarashkina is part of the female shooting team from the court and recently competed in the 10m air pistol competition over this weekend. When doing so, Batsarashkina was seen wearing the iconic Witcher medallion that Geralt of Rivia wears in the popular video game franchise. Batsarashkina proudly donned the necklace throughout the entire competition, clearly showing that she's a major fan of the video game franchise in addition to being a world-class athlete.

Olympic gold medalist 🏅 Vitalina Batsarashkina spotted wearing a witcher medallion. 🤩 Nice! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rhQuJqv3Vv — Radek (@gamebowski) July 25, 2021

What's funny is that this isn't even the first time that Batsarashkina has been seen with this Witcher memorabilia on. Back at the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016, she also was seen with the Witcher medallion attached to her person. In the past, she has even sported the same Witcher logo over the eyewear that she has to use when shooting. As a whole, it's clear that she loves this series and must feel like the necklace gives her additional confidence when competing.

Conheçam a russa Vitalina Batsarashkina, medalha de prata no #Rio2016 e um bruxo da escola do lobo. pic.twitter.com/GO4IDGZMx2 — Satan (@jovempadawan) August 10, 2016

The best part of this story is that Batsarashkina actually ended up winning her competition at the Olympics this weekend and took home the Gold medal for her country. It just goes to show you that even if you are someone who plays video games quite a bit, you can still find time to greatly succeed in different fields.