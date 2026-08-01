One of 2026’s Most Anticipated New Switch 2 Games Finally Has a Release Date

2026 is the Nintendo Switch 2‘s first full year on the market following its mid-2025 launch. Yet so far, the console is still missing some of the biggest titles gamers expect from Nintendo, including a new Animal Crossing and a fresh 3D Super Mario. Instead, Switch 2 editions of existing games and big third-party releases make up the majority of the platform’s catalog. That’s not necessarily a bad thing when it means great RPGs and other big games are finally available to Nintendo fans. Now, one of the most exciting new third-party games headed to Switch 2 this year has finally confirmed its release date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier this year, I listed out some of the most anticipated games headed to Switch 2. At that time, the anime life sim Starsand Island was set for a full release in February. However, developer Seed Sparkle Lab ultimately pivoted to a PC-first Early Access release. That means that Switch 2 (and PS5) gamers have been waiting to find out when they can play the island life sim. At long last, Seed Sparkle Lab has confirmed that Starsand Island will get its 1.0 launch on August 18th. This date also marks the game’s arrival on both PlayStation and Switch 2 consoles.

Nintendo Switch 2 is About to Get Another Big Cozy Game Alongside Pokemon Pokopia

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Thus far, Pokemon Pokopia has been the breakout life sim hit for the Switch 2 era. It’s got some competition from delights like Moonlight Peaks, but as far as Switch 2 exclusives go, it’s safe to say Pokopia will likely retain its crown until the next Animal Crossing arrives. However, based on its performance in Early Access, Starsand Island could easily be one of the top games on Switch 2 this year when it arrives in just a few weeks.

I had the pleasure of experiencing Starsand Island in Early Access. Though it was a bit rough around the edges, the game has a good mix of grind and charm. With the final polish of a 1.0 release and its long-awaited arrival on consoles, Starsand Island is poised to take the life sim community by storm. That’s especially true because one of the features headed our way with the full release is online multiplayer, letting friends connect with one another as they explore the island.

Starsand Island will release in 1.0 on August 18th. Already available in Early Access for PC via Steam and Xbox Game Preview, it will debut on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 that same day. Along with bringing the highly anticipated life sim to Switch 2 for the first time, this update adds new features that bring the game to its complete form. To get a look at what’s coming with this latest Switch 2 game release, you can check out the Starsand Island 1.0 launch trailer below:

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If the trailer didn’t already make this clear, one of the big differences in 1.0 is expanded relationship content. That means the game’s 14 romanceable NPCs will have more dialogue and more personality compared to Early Access. The update also adds new seasonal events and online multiplayer for up to 4 players, with special currency to unlock unique items by playing with friends.

Starsand Island is now available for pre-order for its physical Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 editions, which release on November 12th. The digital version will be available starting August 18th. The full game costs $39.99 USD on all platforms.