One of Marvel’s Best Games Is Finally Adding Daredevil (And The Defenders Are On The Way)

Daredevil: Born Again brought the man without fear back into the spotlight, and with season 3 on the way, the character’s getting even more time to shine. He didn’t come back alone either, as season 2 revealed Jessica Jones and Luke Cage are back in the fold, with an apparent Defenders reunion on the way. Now, one of Marvel’s best games is following suit, as not only is it finally bringing Daredevil to the roster, but it’s already revealed that the rest of The Defenders are on the way soon.

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One of Marvel’s best games over the past few years has been Fantasy Flight’s Marvel Champions, and the game already has a stacked roster of Marvel heroes. Now the game is finally adding Daredevil to the game in the new Fear No Evil campaign expansion, and he will be joined by the other playable character of the set, Echo. The expansion will also add six scenarios instead of the usual five, and those can be mixed and matched with different villains in the set as you make your way through them to get to the one running the show in The Kingpin.

Marvel Champions Is Also Bringing The Defenders Back Together

Even with the combined skills of Daredevil and Echo, the villains might still be too much to handle. Fear No Evil features Kingpin as the big bad, but it also features his five hand-picked allies. Those include Bullseye, Hammerhead, Purple Man, Typhoid Mary, and Electro, and though they are part of a grand campaign, they can also be fought as standalone villains.

Each of the villains has their unique skillset and challenges for the heroes. Bullseye, for example, adds an extra boost icon to every card in his deck, making his attacks hit harder and his schemes a bigger problem. Electro gains additional boost cards on her attacks by spending charge counters, which she gains whenever she schemes.

Then there’s the final boss, The Kingpin, and he starts the battle off by immediately calling each player’s nemesis minion into play. That’s crazy just for the start of the battle, but there’s also a major challenge in actually damaging Kingpin. You can’t damage him at all when the fight starts, and to do that, you’ll need to garner Public Support from the citizens of New York. The more minions you take down, the more the people will have your back in this final battle, and once you can flip the tide, you’ll finally be able to take the fight to Kingpin directly.

That’s why it’s great to see that you’ll have even more help soon to take out Kingpin’s reign of the city, and that will come with the upcoming Defenders and Shadowland decks. In addition to Daredevil and Echo, this wave of playable heroes will include Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Elektra, so you can finally bring your dream Defenders lineup to Marvel Champions.

Marvel Champions: Fear No Evil hits stores this July.

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