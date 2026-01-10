One of the Most Popular PC Games of All Time Just Got Steam Deck Verified 7 Years After Release

One of the most popular PC games ever released on Steam, just got Steam Deck Verified, seven calendar years after it debuted in 2019 via Steam Early Access, and two calendar years after its full 1.0 release on Steam. And considering Valve debuted the Steam Deck back in 2022, it’s surprising that such a staple of the platform has taken this long to become Steam Deck Verified. Previously, it was listed as “Playable” by Valve. Now, Valve can confirm the PC game works from start to finish on Steam Deck and works well.

More specifically, those on Steam Deck who have been holding out on downloading Coffee Stain Studios’ factory simulation game, Satisfactory, until it got the Verified badge, well, the wait is over. It’s unclear what the latest update to the game did to earn the verification, but presumably something was changed.

Steam Hit Finally on Steam Deck

For those unfamiliar with Satisfactory, it has quietly been one of the biggest success stories in the independent games space of the last decade. To this end, as of 2024, it has sold 5.5 million copies. To go along with this, it achieved the 98th highest Steam concurrent user peak in the platform’s history, thanks to 184,171 concurrent users.

Not only have many purchased and played the game, but it is one of the highest-rated games of its year, thanks to its 91 on Metacritic. It is also one of the highest-rated games on Steam of all time, thanks to its 97% approval rating after 126,922 user reviews. As a result, it has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” Steam user review score, the highest rating a PC game can earn on the platform.

As for the game itself, it is a factory simulation game where you play as a “pioneer,” who finds themself on an alien planet with nothing but a few tools. The mission? To erect complex factories that make use of the planet’s natural resources. It is a very simple game in premise, but complex in execution, and highly addictive. The game is set in first-person and is technically an open world, and it does feature co-op multiplayer for those interested in playing with others. Meanwhile, on Steam, it costs $39.99.

