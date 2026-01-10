New Cyberpunk Game Available for Free for All Steam Users

A new cyberpunk-themed game has been released on Steam, and it is 100% free. Right now, it is unclear if the PC game has Steam Deck compatibility because Valve lists Steam Deck compatibility as “unknown,” but those using the handheld do not have to pay anything to find out how well the PC game works with the Valve machine.

The new, free PC release is called Beat of Rebellion, which is an isometric rhythm-based Hack & Slash game from developer CyberRacoons and publisher AIV, the former of which debuts with the new release. And according to Steam User Reviews from those who have played it, it is a solid debut for the small independent developer, and better than many other free games released on the platform.

“A Very Sweet and Short Game”

As you would expect from a game that is 100% free, it is not the most polished or longest game. And, of course, it’s a humble production compared to the biggest and best games released on Steam any given year. However, all things considered, Steam users are enjoying it. To this end, right now, it has an 86% approval rating and a “Very Positive” score, the second-highest score a PC game can earn on Steam.

“A very sweet and short game,” reads one of these user reviews. “Characters are beautifully designed, level design is clever and really interesting. I love the aesthetic of the city. The story is simple, but it does its job. Gameplay is entertaining and fluid, and the soundtrack is a banger, especially when you enter a battle.”

If the trailer or user reviews above pique your interest, and you want to know more about the free PC game, here’s what you need to know. In it, you play a Pulsedrifter, a young rebel struggling to survive a bleak, dystopian city called New Nexus. In this city, all art is banned, and artists are a persecuted class. As a Pulsedrifter, though, music is your ally, and in this case, the Beat is your weapon.

If you don’t like rhythm games or isometric hack and slash games, then there is almost no chance this new, free release is going to move the needle for you. If you enjoy these genres, though, then it’s worth checking out, as there is really nothing to lose in doing so.

