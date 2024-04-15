One Piece Odyssey Coming to Nintendo Switch This Summer

One Piece Odyssey launched last year to solid reviews on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. In ComicBook's review, we called it "the best One Piece game yet" and said it "has a lot of fun things for fans of the series to dig into." However, Odyssey never came to the Nintendo Switch, which is somewhat of a surprise given how popular that platform has become. Thankfully, publisher Bandai Namco announced today that it'll be rectifying that relatively soon. In a brand-new trailer for One Piece Odyssey, the team announced that the RPG is coming to the Switch later this year.

One Piece Odyssey Nintendo Switch Release Date

The Nintendo Switch release is being treated as a Deluxe Edition by Bandai Namco. The package is set to launch on July 26th, filling that late summer window for the publisher. With this release, the team is adding the Reunion of Memories Additional Scenario that players can hop into once they wrap up the main campaign.

On top of the new scenario, players will also get access to new, Switch-exclusive City of Water outfits. The previously released traveling outfits for the Straw Hats Crew and the Sniper King's traveling outfit will also be included, giving players plenty of options for outfitting their crew. If you're a One Piece fan who's been waiting to check out Odyssey, this might be the package you've been waiting for.

What is One Piece Odyssey?

As mentioned, One Piece Odyssey is a turn-based RPG where players control Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates. Each character in the crew has their unique ability which can be used for traversal, puzzle-solving, and more. Of course, there are plenty of new characters and monsters to meet, all designed by Eiichiro Oda. The completely original story gives new material for even the most diehard fans of the franchise to dig into.

Combat in Odyssey puts players into several different areas, which they'll need to control by properly placing party members to counter opponents. Sometimes, these battles are randomized by the "Dramatic Scene" mechanic which puts characters in specific situations as a reference to their personality. For example, Sanji might be surrounded by female fighters, testing his resolve to never hit women. Getting around those character quirks while in battle can prove challenging, but it's generally a fun task that keeps the game in line with the series' long cannon.

One Piece Odyssey is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The Bandai Namco RPG launches on July 26th on the Nintendo Switch.