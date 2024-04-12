Netflix's One Piece Star Spent Months at Sea

One member of the Straw Hat Pirates went to some extreme lengths to make sure they were ready for Season Two.

It's no secret that the young actors who portray the Straw Hat Pirates in Netflix's live-action One Piece are big fans of the shonen franchise. Emily Rudd, for example, went to extreme lengths to make sure she secured the role of Nami. To be prepared for the second season, the captain of the Straw Hats took the opportunity to sail the world to get ready for the next season which will most likely bring Luffy and his crew to Drum Island and Alabasta.

When last we left Luffy and his friends in the first live-action season, the Straw Hats were embarking to the Grand Line to make their dreams come true. Despite scoring a major victory against Arlong and the Fish Men, the Straw Hat Pirates should have some big challenges sent their way in season two. Luckily, the crew of the Going Merry is going to get some help as One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda has already confirmed that Tony Tony Chopper, the reindeer doctor of Drum Island, will be joining the team. The new medical swashbuckler is going to be a much-needed assist as Luffy and company will have to most likely take on Crocodile and the remnants of Baroqueworks should the live-action adaptation continue to follow the source material.

Inaki Godoy Takes To The High Seas

Before One Piece's second season begins filming for Netflix, Inaki Godoy hit the high seas and was apparently sailing for around eighty days. While he hasn't figured out how to turn his body into rubber to live as Monkey D. Luffy, it's clear that the young actor is committed to his role. Luffy might not be able to swim thanks to eating a Devil Fruit, but that won't stop him from sailing into the Grand Line to become the King of the Pirates.

After spending 10 months in South Africa filming s1 of #OPLA, Iñaki Godoy decided to experience for 80 days what it was like to live on a ship as his character #Luffy



He learned about navigation, marine animals, interacting with other crew members and visiting new lands. And he… pic.twitter.com/MG5oyK8sVZ — OPLA Daily (@OPLADaily) April 11, 2024

Thanks to One Piece's Netflix success, the floodgates might be opened further when it comes to live-action anime adaptations. Lionsgate has confirmed that it is working on a live-action Naruto movie while Netflix is working on live-action takes on Mobile Suit Gundam and My Hero Academia.

Would you be willing to spend months on the high seas to be a pirate in the Grand Line?