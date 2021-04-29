Outer Wilds DLC Seemingly Revealed in New Leak

✖

It seems new content could be coming soon to Outer Wilds. Records for Outer Wilds - Echoes of the Eye have appeared on SteamDB, which tracks hidden games. The discovery was shared on Twitter by Game Discover Co. founder Simon Carless. While that would be telling enough on its own, Outer Wilds' publisher Annapurna Interactive shared the Tweet alongside a single eye emoji. While this might not technically be considered a confirmation, that's about as close to an official announcement as it gets! With Echoes of the Eye now public knowledge, fans can likely expect to learn more in the near future.

The Tweets from Carless and Annapurna Interactive can be found embedded below.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Outer Wilds is an action-adventure game that puts players in the role of an unnamed astronaut. The astronaut has found himself caught in a time loop, where the world resets itself after 22 minutes when a star goes nova. The game received strong reviews upon its release, and many have compared the game's mechanic to The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask.

The base game revolves around the "Eye of the Universe," and the player's pursuit of it. The astronaut finds it at the end of the game, along with the discovery that all of the stars in the sky are going nova, as well. The astronaut then triggers a new big bang, creating a new universe. That new universe could be an "echo" of the previous universe, which is where the Echoes of the Eye name could come into play. Of course, that's all just speculation, and it's possible it could be something else entirely!

Fortunately, fans shouldn't have to wait long to find out more! With Annapurna Interactive acknowledging the SteamDB leak, it seems like only a matter of time before full details are revealed. For fans of the game, this certainly seems like exciting news, and we'll have more information as it becomes available!

Outer Wilds is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A Nintendo Switch version is currently in development. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Would you like to see DLC for Outer Wilds? What do you think Echoes of the Eye will be about? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!