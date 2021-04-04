Outriders Developer Says It Will Share "Specific Details" About Its Launch Problems

✖

It is no secret that, ever since it launched, Outriders from developer People Can Fly and publisher Square Enix has had serious issues with its servers. The third-person shooter with role-playing game elements has a serious focus on multiplayer, which makes all of the server problems... well, a significant problem. It seems like server stability has overall improved over the course of the weekend, however, and the developer has said it will provide a detailed breakdown with "specific details" about what exactly is happening and what the developer is doing about it.

"We're still continually working through it all, but we're hoping to in the near future share more specific details about whats going on and what we've been doing about it," the title's official Twitter account shared when asked whether the developer would share a "proper post mortem" once everything was resolved. You can check it out for yourself below:

Absolutely. We're still continually working through it all, but we're hoping to in the near future share more specific details about whats going on and what we've been doing about it. https://t.co/MWf8IHIf5L — Outriders (@Outriders) April 3, 2021

For now, the developer is tracking known issues and workarounds publicly over on Reddit. As stated above, the servers seem more stable than they have been previously for the title, but there's no telling how long that might last and there are still plenty of reports coming in from various folks about being disconnected and the like.

Outriders is now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC -- assuming the servers aren't currently down. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the shooter video game right here.

