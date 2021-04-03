Outriders Servers Are Once Again Having Issues

✖

It's been a troublesome past day if you have been looking to play People Can Fly and Square Enix's latest release, Outriders. After a full day of issues just yesterday which resulted in People Can Fly completely taking down the servers for Outriders for a few hours, it seems as though the game is once again having problems for those trying to play today.

People Can Fly and Square Enix shared a message on the official Outriders Twitter account this afternoon letting potential players know that they are aware of the ongoing problems with the game's servers. "We're aware of current server instability and are looking into it," the account said simply. "We will provide an update here as soon as we can."

As of this writing, it doesn't look like the studio has a fix for this most recent slate of server troubles. According to the most recent update that was shared on social media, this might be a problem that takes just a bit to rectify. "We're working hard on this matter and hope to have news soon," it was said on Twitter. "We will let you know as soon as we can, but we are unlikely to have news in the next 10-20 minutes, so this is likely a good time to grab a drink and a snack & take your dog/hyena-looking-cow-thing for a quick walk."

At this point in time, it's hard to say when things may get ironed out and return to normal. Based on what has been shared so far, it doesn't sound like the issues at hand are drastic enough to require another hard reboot of the servers for Outriders. That being said, this is a situation that is very much changing minute by minute. When we hear anything new from Square Enix of People Can Fly on this matter, we'll be sure to let you know.

As a whole, Outriders is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. And perhaps best of all, those who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass can download and play the game for themselves right now on any Xbox console.