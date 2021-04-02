Outriders Servers Are Experiencing Issues, Developer Responds

✖

If you're trying to play Outriders today, which is the latest game from People Can Fly and Square Enix, you might be finding yourself experiencing some problems with the title's servers. Although this is something that is surely annoying if you've been experiencing these problems firsthand, People Can Fly has openly said that it is aware of the issues and is looking for a fix right now.

Shared on social media via the official Outriders account, People can fly acknowledged the server dysfunction that is currently happening with the game. To let fans know what they're doing to fix the problem, they provided a link to a webpage which breaks down the malfunctions in greater detail. "We are currently investigating an issue that is affecting the availability of Core Game Components," People Can Fly said of the current trouble with Outriders. "We are working to fix this as soon as possible."

Heads up - We're aware of server issues and are looking into it! Please keep an eye on https://t.co/RctdYwAXHg — Outriders (@Outriders) April 2, 2021

Although this is definitely frustrating to experience, it's not all that shocking to see Outriders having some issues in its first weekend. It seems like nearly all multiplayer or online-focused games that release tend to have some bugs in their first days after launch. Considering Outriders only just came out yesterday, and that it released to an even wider audience than normal thanks to Xbox Game Pass, it's not all that surprising to see People Can Fly having to work out some kinks. At the very least, the fact that the studio knows what the actual problem bodes well for everything getting back to normal quickly.

If you're looking to get your hands on Outriders for yourself right now, you can currently pick the game up on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. We'll also be sure to keep you in the loop if there are any further issues with the game moving forward.

