Outriders Fans Aren't Happy With the New Update

A new Outriders update is out on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S alongside official patch notes revealing everything the patch does to the game. Most notably the update addresses sign-in issues, though apparently not all of them as players are still reporting issues signing in. As you may know, sign-in issues have been plaguing the game since launch.

In addition to this, the update fixes a bug with armor values, made changes to the Brood Mother enemies, and a few other largely inconsequential tweaks and adjustments, some of which are outlined, others which are not.

Below, you can check out the update's entire patch notes, courtesy of developer People Can Fly:

Patch Notes:

Fixed a bug that was causing armor values to not be calculated properly under certain circumstances, leading players to take unintended increased damage.

Changed the damage behavior of Brood Mother enemies to prevent them from one-hit killing players in under certain circumstances.

Addressed an issue that could cause players to be unable to sign-in under certain circumstances.

Added telemetry to better track and diagnose any outstanding sign-in issues.

Fixes for crashes.

Other minor bug fixes.

As you can see, the new update isn't very substantial, which in turn has left many of the game's most hardcore players disappointed. Replying to the announcement of the patch notes, players over on Reddit have been voicing their displeasure of the content of the update, and what it doesn't address. The top reply includes a laundry list of requests, while others are complaining about how slow the updates are coming and how little they do.

"Glad the work is still going on and it's appreciated but it really is tremendously slow," reads another top reply. "All my friends who were playing it have left due to issues and the timeframe in which it took to fix, so now having to play matchmake roulette. Matchmaking still extremely difficult with DCs, kicking and people AFK. Personally, I'm still enjoying the game so thank you but please please please get your fingers out your arses, get everything fixed, get the appreciation package out (better be good) and fix matchmaking."

Over on Twiter, the replies to the official patch notes are equally negative, suggesting this isn't just Reddit being Reddit.

It’s a shame that because you guys tried to fix something that wasn’t broken it broke the game even more and you lost more than half your fan base lol. — Baku 🐧 (@Foster8895) May 25, 2021

Of course, not every comment and reply is negative, but a bulk of them are, which not only conveys how disappointing the new update is, but the issues the players have with the current state of the game.

Outriders is available via the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and even Google Stadia. For more coverage on the game, click here.