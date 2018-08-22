‘Overkill’s The Walking Dead’ Console Release Delayed to 2019

The console release date for Overkill’s The Walking Dead has been pushed back to 2019, but the PC release is still on track for November.

Developed by Overkill Software, the game was originally planned to release on all platforms simultaneously on Nov. 6 in the Americas, with Europe and other regions getting it two days later. Though PC players can still expect to get the game on that day, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 owners will have to wait until Feb. 8, 2019, when it’s released for consoles, the publishers announced recently.

It’s unfortunate news for anyone looking forward to the new Walking Dead game, but it’s not the first delay that the title has experienced since its development was announced years ago. While originally slated to be out in 2016, the game was pushed back to the second half of 2017 instead. It was then delayed once again to the new date that we had prior to the most recent announcement, but it now looks as though two-thirds of the players won’t see the game until 2019.

Gamescom attendees, however, don’t have to wait nearly as long to experience the game for the first time. Those who are at the Germany-based convention can demo the co-op game with others and play through a new level that’s been added called Underpass. A preview of that level was shown during the video above that contained a message from Overkill to Gamescom attendees, and the game’s Twitter page has been sharing multiple accounts of people playing the game at the event.

A key look, pure business with the horde at the business end of theirshotgun. Additional points for an excellent @chandlerriggs inspired hairstyle. #otwd #ThinkFightLive #gamescom18 pic.twitter.com/IwECeKC6nc — OVERKILL’s The Walking Dead (@OverkillsTWD) August 22, 2018

Set in the universe of The Walking Dead, Overkill’s game introduces players to four new characters, each with their own unique abilities. The game features a new story of survival and is inspired by the comics created by Robert Kirkman.

“Overkill’s The Walking Dead is a four player co-op action FPS, where you and your friends fight the dead as well as the living. Set in The Walking Dead Universe and created together with Robert Kirkman, you and your group try to survive in a post-apocalyptic Washington D.C,” the summary reads.

Overkill’s The Walking Dead is now scheduled to release on Feb. 8, 2019, for consoles and Nov. 6, 2018, for PC.