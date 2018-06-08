Overkill’s The Walking Dead Reveals Heather in Grotesque New Trailer

We have one more character reveal for the upcoming Overkill’s The Walking Dead game and the latest debut focuses on Heather. This is probably the most brutal trailer we’ve seen thus far and shows the grotesque reality that the game will offer players.

The developers tell us that Heather is “a hardened scout who rounds out your squad as the fourth playable hero. A kindergarten teacher in her old life, Heather has had to learn the hard way that the difference between right and wrong isn’t so clear in a world where humanity struggles to survive against the undead.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The newest game will also have a big presence at E3 this year, and we’re going to be getting our hands on it later this week. We’re excited to see how all of these stunning characters revealed thus far come together and how it relates to true The Walking Dead fans. For anyone else in attendance this year, they will also be hosting demo periods from June 12-14th at booth 5200 in the west hall of the convention center, so don’t miss out!

According to Starbreeze and 505 Games:

“Inspired by the rich story universe of Robert Kirkman’s original graphic novels, OVERKILL’s The Walking Dead is a four-player co-op multiplayer FPS action game set in Washington, D.C. as an outbreak brings the dead back to life. In this test of strategy and endurance, players will band together with up to three friends on a variety of missions and raids, securing supplies and survivors to strengthen their base camp against the threat of both the dead and the living – by any means necessary.

Each playable character has their own skill trees, squad roles, play styles and background stories. Now they all share a common objective where survival and teamwork is paramount. The action is up-close and intense: take out enemies carefully with silent melee attack or go in guns blazing. You need to be able to improvise as nothing is certain and a horde of walkers is always right around the corner.”

Overkill’s The Walking Dead is set to release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC sometime this fall, though we don’t have a specific release date at this time.