Overwatch 2 Teases New Animal Hero

Overwatch 2 director Jeff Kaplan may have just teased a new hero, or at the very least, a new non-playable character. So far, for the sequel on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch, Blizzard has only revealed one new hero. At BlizzCon last month, many expected this to change, but it didn't. Rather, Blizzard revealed new looks for several pre-existing characters. In addition to this, it also confirmed some "shocking" changes to one hero in particular and possibly teased a big gameplay change. Further, while it didn't announce any new heroes, it did seemingly leak one or two, and now Kaplan may have just teased another one.

According to Kaplan, Orisa has a dog and there's a "big dog moment coming up." What this means, Kaplan doesn't say, but he does claim that fans are going to fall in love with said dog. There's no mention of the dog being a playable hero, but Kaplan certainly leaves the door open.

Of course, between Winston and Wrecking Ball, animal heroes aren't anything new, but they usually get players very excited.

"We put a hamster [into the first Overwatch], which was a pretty big deal. I'm trying to think.. We released Brigitte; we know that Brigitte is squarely a cat person," said Kaplan when asked about a new animal hero. "There's a lot of Brigitte in Overwatch 2, and so there are a lot of cats in Overwatch 2. Well, a dog would be cool too. Actually, Orisa has a dog."

Kaplan continued, teasing that players will found out more about this mystery dog soon.

"There is a big dog moment coming up. I'm not going to spoil it now, but there is a dog that people will fall in love with coming up. A new dog. You got a cat exclusive in 2017, and now you have a dog exclusive, but I'm not going to give you any details. It's coming up, and there is a beloved dog that belongs to one of our Heroes that you're going to learn more about."

Unfortunately, for now, it's unclear how soon we will learn more about this loveable dog, but it may be a little bit considering the game is not releasing this year.

H/T, GameSpot.