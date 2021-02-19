Overwatch 2 Reveals New Looks for McCree, Pharah, Widowmaker, and Reaper Alongside Two New Maps

Today, during BlizzCon, Blizzard revealed our second-ever look at Overwatch 2, a sequel to 2016's Overwatch in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, while Blizzard revealed a new look at the game, it didn't accompany this media dump with information about the game's release date.

As you may know, this is our first look at Overwatch 2 since Blizzard revealed the game back at BlizzCon 2019. In fact, not only have we not seen anything of the game since then, but we haven't heard much from it either, at least of the official and salient variety. And according to a recent report, that's because the game's development is progressing very slowly and not very well.

That said, while Blizzard didn't surprise fans with a release date announcement or blow anyone away with anything unexpected, it did share an appreciable update on the game, which included the new looks for Widowmaker, McCree, Pharah, and Reaper, plus two new maps.

Buckle up, this gunslinger’s loaded! A sneak peek at McCree’s new look coming to Overwatch 2. pic.twitter.com/7u1bBvQhO2 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 19, 2021

All systems checked out, ready for combat maneuvers. Pharah’s armor gets an upgraded new look for Overwatch 2. pic.twitter.com/L9YotZNhd0 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 19, 2021

I’m dressed to kill… Reaper’s ghostly new look for Overwatch 2. pic.twitter.com/00vfsFG2of — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 19, 2021

Now you have my attention. The futurist femme-fatale Widowmaker gets a new look for Overwatch 2. pic.twitter.com/v69CP14OV9 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 19, 2021

One of the new maps revealed was one set in Rome, but as you would expect, it's more based on ancient Rome than modern Rome. And of course, the Coliseum is included. In addition to Rome, a new New York City map was also revealed.

“It’s one of the most beautiful pieces of environment art that I think we have made for the entire game and it absolutely took my breath away.” Welcome to Rome, a new map coming to Overwatch 2. pic.twitter.com/M3FJr03RM3 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 19, 2021

Welcome to New York, a new map coming to Overwatch 2. pic.twitter.com/doJtmDZptV — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 19, 2021

Overwatch 2 is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a release date.

"In Overwatch 2, players will take on the roles of the world’s heroes in cooperative missions that challenge them to team up, power up, and stand together against an overwhelming outbreak of threats around the globe," reads an official pitch of the game. "Players will also battle each other in the next evolution of competitive Overwatch play, which carries forward existing players’ accomplishments and loot collections and features the current complete Overwatch roster, a new generation of heroes, new internationally recognizable maps that widen the scope of the world, a new Push map type, and more."

For more coverage on all things Overwatch 2 and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, deals, reviews, interviews, guides, and more -- click here. In the meanwhile, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts and hot-takes or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. How does Overwatch 2 look? What do you think of the new characters?