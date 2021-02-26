Overwatch 2 Accidentally Leaks Two New Characters

✖

Blizzard has possibly leaked two new characters coming alongside Overwatch 2 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Earlier this month at BlizzCon, Blizzard disappointed Overwatch fans with how little of Overwatch 2 it showed. Bolstering this disappointment, was the lack of a character reveal. However, while Blizzard didn't come out and announce a new character, the footage they showed appears to hint at two new characters joining the series' roster.

The first is one fans need no introduction to, and that's because she's been a rumored addition to the series' roster long before Overwatch 2 was even announced. In the footage shown at BlizzCon, bits of Junker Queen -- her gauntlets and axe -- can be seen t-posing in the background, suggesting she's in the game in some capacity.

Below, you can check out the evidence for yourself, courtesy of Reddit:

(Photo: Blizzard via Reddit)

The other newly-leaked character involves a bit more speculation and is a character some players won't be familiar with. Also on Reddit, one user recently pointed out that one of the robot baddies looks suspiciously similar to Soundquake, a hero in the game's universe. The resemblance is hard to ignore, though right now it's impossible to know if there's actually something to this, let alone a hint that Soundquake is also coming to the sequel.

(Photo: Blizzard via Reddit)

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt. While Junker Queen assets t-posing in the background seemingly confirm her existence in the sequel, this isn't official information. Meanwhile, it's hard to know what to make of the Soundquake observation above, let alone claim this means they are coming to the game.

Overwatch 2 is in development for the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a release date or the game coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X/S.

For more coverage on the hero-shooter and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: