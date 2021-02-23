✖

Overwatch 2 may be making a huge gameplay change, or at least that's what a compelling new theory suggests Blizzard is planning for the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch Game. So far, not much looks different between Overwatch and its sequel. Characters have new looks, and one character, in particular, is getting some "shocking" changes, but the moment-to-moment gameplay looks very much the same. However, while on the surface level the two games look the same, Blizzard may be making a huge gameplay change under the surface, or more specifically, changing the game from 6v6 to 5v5.

During BlizzCon, Blizzard revealed new footage of the game, and in this footage, it appears teams only have five heroes apiece and only one tank. Now, if Blizzard was making this change -- which would be a drastic one -- you'd think it would have announced as much during the video. In other words, the footage may simply point to experimentation rather than wholesale change, and of course, there may be nothing to this observation in the first place.

Take this with a grain of salt but none of the OW2 PvP footage we saw yesterday had more than 1 tank per team and they showed alot of full teamfights. OW2 5v5? — Metro (@Metro_OW) February 20, 2021

At the moment of publishing, none of the speculative information above has been confirmed, so take it with a grain of salt. Further, Blizzard hasn't commented on any of it, and it's unlikely this will change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Overwatch 2 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Right now, it's without a release date and there's no word of PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S versions.

