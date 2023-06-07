Overwatch 2 Season 5 Release Date, New Mythic Tracer Skin Revealed

Overwatch 2 Season 5 is on the horizon and it's set to introduce new events, modes, and even a twist on how skins work. We've known Season 5 was likely coming on June 13, but today the team confirmed that's the official release date. We also got a look at the new Mythic Tracer skin, which helped demonstrate how Mythic skin progression is about to change. It's all pretty exciting stuff for veteran Overwatch 2 players, especially with more to come as we get closer to that June 13 launch date.

The new Mythic skin progression is, outside of the release date, the biggest talking point coming out of Blizzard's latest news drop. Essentially, this is going to alter how players earn Mythic skins in a way that should mean more players will get access to them. The Mythic Adventurer Tracer skin is available on the battle pass for Season 5, but there are actually three different variants. In the past, you would unlock the season's Mythic at level 80, but now you'll get the base version at level 45. You can then upgrade it at levels 65 and 80, which will give you a "complete" version of the skin. That'll mean more players can at least unlock the base version, but anyone who really wants to finish out the pass can get all three stages.

Journey through the #Overwatch2 Season 5 Battle Pass on June 13 to unlock all three stages of Mythic Adventurer Tracer:



Tier 45 ➡️ Base

Tier 65 ➡️ Intermediate

Tier 80 ➡️ Complete pic.twitter.com/A7jGMgNkUA — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 7, 2023

The Tracer skin was the first thing Blizzard showed off in the run-up to June 13, but the developer released a roadmap last month that gives us a good idea of what else is coming with Season 5. We know that the season will be themed around "Mischief and Magic" and that the devs are introducing a new limited-time event called Questwatch. We also know the Summer Games are coming back, as is "On Fire." Finally, there will be a new cinematic reveal for a hero and a new 5v5 mini competitive season.

All told, Season 5 looks like it's shaping up to be a solid season even if there isn't a new hero on the way. We know that both of the following two seasons will have new heroes (first a support and then a tank), so this season is more about jumping into the new modes before those heroes arrive and change up the game. Overwatch 2 Season 5 launches June 13 on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.