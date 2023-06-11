Overwatch 2: Invasion Announced, New Hero Teased

Overwatch 2: Invasion is coming on later this summer, Xbox and Blizzard announced this week during the Xbox Showcase. This new content update coming to Overwatch 2 will usher in another season including a battle pass and the usual accompaniments, but more importantly, it'll include the story missions people have been waiting on for so long now. It'll also include a new, core PvP game mode called Flashpoint, co-op events, and a hero mastery system where you'll see how you stack up against others who main the same heroes. We also got our first tease for a new support hero, too. All of this will start being added on August 10th when Invasion releases.

The PvE content planned for Overwatch 2 was talked about a great deal in recent months after it was announced that a core hero mode had been canceled, but despite some conflicting reports that suggested PvE and story content had been scrapped entirely, Overwatch 2 players still have the Invasion update to look forward to. The trailer below offers our first look at the content planned for Invasion:

"The forces of Null Sector are bringing utter destruction to many cities and have a secondary motive to kidnap innocent Omnics for an unknown purpose," an overview of the new Overwatch 2 story missions explained. "It will be up to the new Overwatch team to find out what their plans are and put a stop to them, but they'll need help from both past allies and new faces alike if they hope to stand a chance. Team up with your friends or play with others online to take on three action-packed Story missions featuring many favorite heroes in Overwatch 2. Fight against the intensified forces of Null Sector and stay alert for challenging units, including the powerful Annihilators and the deadly Stalkers."

The co-op events will let players explore maps in greater details than what's offered in PvP modes, Blizzard said, while the Flashpoint mode that's been talked about before sees players vying for control of different points akin to a Domination or Headquarters-like mode. The new hero mastery mode includes "courses" where you'll be able to practice certain heroes and compete with others on leaderboards.

Following the most recent hero addition, Lifeweaver, we already knew that another support hero was on the way next. Towards the end of this Overwatch 2: Invasion trailer, it seems we've gotten our first look at that hero, but we don't know anything else about them at this time.

Overwatch 2: Invasion is scheduled to release on August 10th.