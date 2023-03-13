Overwatch 2 Teases New Characters With "Familiar Faces"

An Overwatch 2 developer has teased fans of the online shooter about new characters coming to the game in the future. As you would expect, no names are mentioned, but the developer, Lead Hero Designer, Alec Dawson, does say something particularly noteworthy about what fans can expect. More specifically, while speaking with streamers Christal Raine and Bro You Wack on Twitch, Dawson notes that Blizzard is working on both adding brand new characters, like Kiriko, and adding familiar faces such as Sojourn and Junker Queen. In other words, new characters will continue to be plucked from lore, sometimes, but other times will be injected into lore for the first time with their introduction.

"You'll see a mix of it, to be honest, you'll see new things that don't necessarily exist in lore yet, that we create and figure out how we introduce them into Overwatch," said Dawson "And then you'll see some familiar faces you have seen previously."

Of course, everyone wants to know when some of these characters will release, but Dawson doesn't mention this. Blizzard adds characters pretty slowly, and right now it's not provided any substantial teases or hints at what familiar faces could be coming. Fans naturally have their theories, but these theories are largely just based in speculation. And unfortunately, Blizzard doesn't typically tease characters before revealing them, so we don't expect the situation to change.

Overwatch 2 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. For more coverage on the hero shooter, click here.

"I hope the allure of what makes Overwatch as a game and a unique world can be seen to newcomers despite the negative cloud that is surrounding much of it," reads a snippet from our review of the game. "In terms of play, Overwatch 2 is more fun to play than it has ever been. We are in luck, however, as Blizzard has clearly been keenly listening to the community since the launch of the game didn't go very smoothly, and the potential for more fixes and fine-tuning seem like it's their biggest priority."

