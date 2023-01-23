Overwatch 2 Gives Players Disappointing News About Long-Awaited Features

Blizzard has some disappointing news for Overwatch 2 players hoping to see two specific, and long-awaited features, added to the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. There's a lot missing from Overwatch 2, or at least this is the common consensus amongst most fans. This problem is amplified by what is -- compared to the support of its biggest competitors -- fairly slow-moving support, whether that support is adding new content or fixing issues with the current build of the game. To this end, it should perhaps come as no surprise that neither tournament mode nor map selection options are being added anytime soon.

When asked by a fan on Twitter about these two specific features, the executive producer on the game, Jared Neuss, confirmed that features like this will not be added anytime soon, if ever. Why will these features take so long to add? Well, according to Neuss, there are simply more pressing issues, like the several foundational issues with the game that need to be fixed first. Neuss doesn't say as much outright, but reading between the lines, it's seemingly confirmed that neither feature is currently being worked on, which is disappointing news for any fan hoping to see either implemented anytime soon.

There are enough foundational issues to address that I think features like this (if we were to do them) would come much later down the road.



Gotta walk before you run, so to speak. — Jared Neuss (@OhReallyJared) January 20, 2023

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation progresses, but for now, this is all Neuss -- and by extension, Blizzard -- has had to say about both potential features, and there's no reason to expect this to change, at least not anytime soon.

Overwatch 2 is available via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the first-person hero-shooter, click here.

"As far as the game itself, the big change of shifting Overwatch 2's gameplay to a 5v5 model over 6v6 has resulted in a more fun, and fast, style of play, one that is also without an overhead cost as it's now free-to-play," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "Gone are the days of shooting through two shields while the enemy team doesn't move, protected by double barriers and a stationary Bastion. Now, the game forces teams to not only stay on their toes but to work together even more than was necessary before. Just like any game where you're beholden to other people, even strangers, how much of a good time you have will still depend on the quality of your teammates."