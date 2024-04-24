New Overwatch 2 Mode Changes All Heroes' Abilities

After launching Season 10 in Overwatch 2 last week, you might've expected the developers at Blizzard Entertainment to sit back and take a rest. Instead, the team has continued to crank away and today it announced a new limited-time mode called Mirrorwatch. With this update, players will "explore [a] parallel reality where the line between good and evil blurs as heroes and villains switch sides." Essentially, Mirrorwatch has re-shuffled the Overwatch 2 Hero deck, giving them all updated abilities while the event is active in Overwatch 2.

Mirrorwatch puts players into 5v5 matches where each Hero has a completely reimagined moveset. That means players will need to rethink their usual strategies. And they'll only have until May 13th to become proficient in the new mode. That's when the mode will leave Overwatch 2, which also means players will need to hustle if they want to earn all of the rewards included in the LTM. Those rewards include a new Legendary skin for Orisa and up to 50,000 bonus Battle Pass XP. The event also has its own battle pass to work through if you really want to earn everything.

Below, you'll find the full breakdown of new abilities for each Hero. Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC. Remember, Mirrorwatch expires on May 13th, so don't fall behind.

Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch Updated Abilities

Strike Commander Ogundimu (Doomfist)

Hand Cannon – Short-range weapon with spread. Reloads automatically.

Short-range weapon with spread. Reloads automatically. Rocket Punch – Hold to charge then release to launch forward and knock an enemy back. Damage increases if the enemy hits a wall. Empowered punch grants increased movement speed to self and allies.

Hold to charge then release to launch forward and knock an enemy back. Damage increases if the enemy hits a wall. Empowered punch grants increased movement speed to self and allies. UPDATED – Seismic Slam – Leap and smash the ground. Grant overhealth to self and nearby allies when leaping.

Leap and smash the ground. Grant overhealth to self and nearby allies when leaping. UPDATED – Power Block – Project a shield that blocks frontal attacks. Blocking heavy damage empowers Rocket Punch.

Project a shield that blocks frontal attacks. Blocking heavy damage empowers Rocket Punch. UPDATED – Meteor Strike – Press Q to leap up into the air. Move the targeting circle, then press (LMB) to strike the targeted area and grant allies overhealth.

Fallen Knight Reinhardt

Rocket Hammer – Devestating melee weapon.

Devestating melee weapon. UPDATED – Barrier Field – Hold Secondary Fire to deploy a frontal energy barrier that increases the damage of allied projectiles. Increase movement speed upon breaking.

Hold Secondary Fire to deploy a frontal energy barrier that increases the damage of allied projectiles. Increase movement speed upon breaking. Charge – Charge forward and smash an enemy against a wall.

Charge forward and smash an enemy against a wall. Fire Strike – Launch a fiery projectile.

Launch a fiery projectile. UPDATED – Earthshatter – Knock down all enemies in a narrow path in front of you.

Knock down all enemies in a narrow path in front of you. NEW – Frenzy (Passive) – Damage from Rocket Hammer increases attack speed.

Talon Zarya

UPDATED – Particle Cannon – Primary fire fires a short-range linear beam. Secondary fire shoots piercing energy orbs in a straight line.

Primary fire fires a short-range linear beam. Secondary fire shoots piercing energy orbs in a straight line. UPDATED – Particle Barrier – Damage blocked by barriers increases Particle Cannon damage. Barriers knock back and damage enemies upon expiring.

Damage blocked by barriers increases Particle Cannon damage. Barriers knock back and damage enemies upon expiring. UPDATED – Projected Barrier - Create a damage barrier around an alley. Damage blocked by barriers increases Particle Cannon damage. Barriers knockback and damage enemies upon expiring.

Create a damage barrier around an alley. Damage blocked by barriers increases Particle Cannon damage. Barriers knockback and damage enemies upon expiring. NEW – Expulsion Zone - Launch a gravity surge that pushes enemies away.

Launch a gravity surge that pushes enemies away. Energy -Damage blocked by barriers increases Particle Cannon damage.

Gwishin Bastion

UPDATED – Configuration Recon – Mobile, with a powerful shotgun.

Mobile, with a powerful shotgun. NEW – Configuration Intel – Reveal nearby enemies and increase attack and reload speed.

Reveal nearby enemies and increase attack and reload speed. UPDATED – A-36 Tactical Grenade - Fire a bomb that bounces off walls and explodes when it impacts enemies or the ground. Deal no damage to self.

Fire a bomb that bounces off walls and explodes when it impacts enemies or the ground. Deal no damage to self. NEW – Configuration: Reinforcement – Become immobile and deploy up to 4 allied Slicers.

Blackwatch Echo

Tri-Shot – Fires 3 shots at once, in a Triangle Pattern

Fires 3 shots at once, in a Triangle Pattern UPDATED – Sticky Bombs – Fire a volley of homing sticky bombs that detonate after a delay.

Fire a volley of homing sticky bombs that detonate after a delay. UPDATED – Flight – Fly forward quickly and then free-fly briefly. Damages and knock backs enemies.

Fly forward quickly and then free-fly briefly. Damages and knock backs enemies. UPDATED – Focusing Beam – Channel a beam for a few seconds that slows enemies and deals very high damage to targets with less than half health.

Channel a beam for a few seconds that slows enemies and deals very high damage to targets with less than half health. NEW – Maximum Efficiency – Increase attack speed and reduce all cooldowns.

Agent Colomar (Sombra)

Machine Pistol – Short-range automatic weapon

Short-range automatic weapon UPDATED – Hack – Hold to hack your allies and enemies. Hacked allies have an increased attack speed and overhealth. Hacked health packs spawn faster and can't be used by enemies. Taking damage interrupts the hack attempt.

Hold to hack your allies and enemies. Hacked allies have an increased attack speed and overhealth. Hacked health packs spawn faster and can't be used by enemies. Taking damage interrupts the hack attempt. Translocator – Throw a beacon and teleport to it. Stealth cooldown is reduced after teleporting.

Throw a beacon and teleport to it. Stealth cooldown is reduced after teleporting. UPDATED – Virus – Infect enemies with a projectile that deals damage over time and decreases their damage dealt. Virus damages hacked enemies at a faster rate.

Infect enemies with a projectile that deals damage over time and decreases their damage dealt. Virus damages hacked enemies at a faster rate. Stealth – When out of combat, become invisible and move faster.

When out of combat, become invisible and move faster. NEW – Anti-Virus – Grant health and increased attack speed to yourself and nearby allies.

Talon Tracer

Pulse Pistols – Short-range automatic weapons.

Short-range automatic weapons. UPDATED – Blink – Teleport in the direction you are moving. Take damage to teleport additional times.

Teleport in the direction you are moving. Take damage to teleport additional times. Recall – Travel back in time to your previous location and health.

Travel back in time to your previous location and health. Pulse Bomb – Throw out a powerful sticky explosive.

Throw out a powerful sticky explosive. NEW – Bloodthirst – After dealing enough continuous damage, attack speed is increased and damage steals health from enemies.

Captain Lacroix (Widowmaker)

UPDATED – Widow's Kiss – Primary Fire – Automatic assault weapon. Hold Secondary Fire for a long-ranged sniper weapon. Charged shots reveal enemies.

Primary Fire – Automatic assault weapon. Hold Secondary Fire for a long-ranged sniper weapon. Charged shots reveal enemies. Grappling Hook – Launch a hook that pulls you toward a ledge.

Launch a hook that pulls you toward a ledge. NEW – Silk Shield – Place a protective barrier.

Place a protective barrier. UPDATED – Infra-Sight – Highlight weak points on enemies.

Arch-Commadant Amari (Ana)

UPDATED – Biotic Rifle – Long-range rifle that heals allies and damages enemies instantaneously. Can headshot.

Long-range rifle that heals allies and damages enemies instantaneously. Can headshot. UPDATED – Biotic Grenade – Throws a grenade that heals and increases healing on allies, while damaging and reducing healing.

Throws a grenade that heals and increases healing on allies, while damaging and reducing healing. Sleep Dart – Fires a dart that puts an enemy to sleep.

Fires a dart that puts an enemy to sleep. UPDATED – Nano Boost – Only used on yourself to reduce damage taken. Biotic Rifle increases ally healing and reduces enemy healing.

Only used on yourself to reduce damage taken. Biotic Rifle increases ally healing and reduces enemy healing. NEW – Lunge – Double jump

Talon Brigitte

Rocket Flail – Melee weapon with extended range.

Melee weapon with extended range. UPDATED – Repair Pack – Heals an ally and grants them lifesteal.

Heals an ally and grants them lifesteal. UPDATED – Whip Shot – Launch your flail forward to pull an enemy closer.

Launch your flail forward to pull an enemy closer. UPDATED – Barrier Shield – Hold Secondary Fire to deploy a frontal energy barrier. Block damage to empower Shield Bash.

Hold Secondary Fire to deploy a frontal energy barrier. Block damage to empower Shield Bash. UPDATED – Shield Bash – Available when Barrier Shield is deployed. Dash forward to knock back an enemy. When empowered, sets enemies on fire.

Available when Barrier Shield is deployed. Dash forward to knock back an enemy. When empowered, sets enemies on fire. Rally – Gain armor, empower Barrier Shield and provide extra health to nearby allies.

Gain armor, empower Barrier Shield and provide extra health to nearby allies. Inspire – Dealing damage to enenmes heals nearby allies.

Vengence (Mercy)

UPDATED – Caduceus Staff – Hold Primary Fire to heal an ally. Hold Secondary Fire to increase an ally's damage inflicted and deal damage to nearby enemies over time.

Hold Primary Fire to heal an ally. Hold Secondary Fire to increase an ally's damage inflicted and deal damage to nearby enemies over time. Caduceus Blaster – Automatic weapon.

Automatic weapon. Guardian Angel – Fly towards an ally. While in flight, Jump launches you forward, and Crouch launches you upward.

Fly towards an ally. While in flight, Jump launches you forward, and Crouch launches you upward. NEW – Soul Burn – Detonate a fallen ally or enemy.

Detonate a fallen ally or enemy. NEW – Revenge – Gain the ability to fly and fire rockets. Abilities are enhanced.

Gain the ability to fly and fire rockets. Abilities are enhanced. Angelic Descent – Fall very slowly.

Z-3N Destroyer (Zenyatta)