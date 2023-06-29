Overwatch 2 Streamer Surprises Dad By Paying Off Family's Debt

Streaming culture can often result in the worst coming out in people. Just look at the recent explosion of "hall monitor" culture that's broken out as major streamers make the switch to Kick. Because of that, it's always good to see something heartwarming popping up on the platform. Recently, Christopher "Jay3" Pavloff, an Overwatch 2 streamer, was able to do something incredibly cool and captured the moment live on his stream. After years of grinding on both Twitch and YouTube, Jay3 was able to bring his dad onto the stream and reveal that he had paid off the family's debt. As you can expect, it was an incredibly emotional moment for both.

First spotted by Dexerto, when Jay3's dad sat down in front of the stream, it's unlikely he expected something so life-changing to happen. Jay3 calmly passed him an envelope and told him to open it. Once he did, Jay3's father was immediately brought to tears, thanking his son for his generosity. For his part, Jay3 quickly hopped on Twitter to thank his many fans, without whom this kind of gesture wouldn't be possible. He said, "Just want to say thank you to everyone who supports me day in and day out. Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, thank you."

Just want to say thank you to everyone who supports me day in and day out. Never thought I’d be able to pay off my family’s debt in my life and I appreciate it. Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. — LG Jay3 (@Jay3OW) June 28, 2023

Obviously, this is a pretty massive achievement for Jay3. He's built up a sizeable following on Twitch with over 550,000 followers and also has 350,000 subscribers on YouTube since he started streaming in 2016. As an ex-pro FPS player, he's known for his play in the original Overwatch scene, even helping his team win DreamHack Montreal in 2018. That seems to be his last real competition, but he has participated in various showmatches over the years, winning Lulu's Throwdown earlier this year. Back when he was still playing competitively, his main heroes were Ashe, Widowmaker, and Tracer.

