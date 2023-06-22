Overwatch 2 Players Can Claim a Free Legendary Skin for a Limited Time

Overwatch 2 just kicked off Season 5 last week, which means all kinds of new skins to earn in the battle pass, along with new limited-time events and other fun activities for players. As we move through the season, Blizzard is going to add even more events, including the return of Summer Games, which brings back Lucio Ball and adds the new Winston Volleyball mode. As part of building the hype for that upcoming event, Blizzard has released a new, limited-time Tracer skin on the shop that's free to claim for all players. If you want to get it, you'll need to head into the Overwatch 2 shop before June 26 to add it to your collection.

The skin looks to be Tracer's Sprinter skin from a past Summer Games event, so this isn't exactly a new outfit for Tracer. That said, the Overwatch 2 devs are slowly building up the hype for this year's Summer Games, which kick off on July 11. Plus, it's pretty hard to beat free (unless you already have the skin, of course). Either way, this is a nice little bonus that players can pick up sometime before June 26 in the Overwatch 2 store.

On your mark… 🫵



Get set… ☝️



GO to the Shop and claim your FREE Sprinter Tracer (Legendary) skin before June 26 🏃💨 pic.twitter.com/n2LBs11lTO — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 21, 2023

The Summer Games isn't the only thing coming to Overwatch 2 in the coming weeks. Players are currently in the thick of the Questwatch battle pass, but on July 25 things are going to another level when the prop hunt mode Mishief and Magic hits. Given how popular that mode is in games like Gary's Mod, it's sure to be the hit of the summer in Overwatch 2 if Blizzard plays its cards right.

A week after that event, players will be treated to a new animated short. Most likely, this will feature the new character that's coming alongside Season 6, but Blizzard hasn't made that official just yet. It's premiering in-game, so you'll want to make sure you have Overwatch 2 loaded up on your PlayStation, Xbox, or PC platform ahead of time to make sure you can watch it as it launches. And don't forget that the free Tracer Legendary skin will rotate out of the in-game store on June 26.