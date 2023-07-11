Overwatch 2 Summer Games Returns With Old Favorite Lúcioball and Debut of Winston's Beach Volleyball

Overwatch 2 hosts all kinds of events during the year, but none of them are as beloved as the Summer Games. First introduced in 2016 as part of the original Overwatch, the event always features tons of cosmetics for players to earn, alongside the fan-favorite Lúcioball event, which plays kind of like a 3v3 soccer game except everyone is wearing rollerblades. The Summer Games are back in Overwatch 2 as of today, and developer Blizzard Entertainment is bringing more to the table than just Lúcioball and cosmetics. Fans will also get to try out the brand-new Winston's Beach Volleyball mode until the event leaves on July 24.

Winston's Beach Volleyball is somewhat similar to Lúcioball, except in the air. Players will go up against each other in 3v3 battles where you're trying to bounce a giant volleyball onto your opponent's side of the field. Games go to ten, and players can expect to earn some nice cosmetics along the way.

#Overwatch2 Summer Games 2023 kicks off TOMORROW 🏖️



NEW MODE: Winston’s Beach Volleyball 🏐

THE CLASSIC RETURNS: Lúcioball ⚽️



Get ready for some fun in the sun ☀️ pic.twitter.com/QkxZY0PnKJ — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) July 10, 2023

In fact, the Summer Games event includes several new sprays and players icons to earn, along with an Epic skin for Doomfist. Overwatch 2 fans can also earn a Lúcioball Weapon Charm and up to 50,000 XP for the current season's Battle Pass. Remember, that pass includes the new Tracer mythic skin, so you'll want to get as much of that XP as possible. As far as Lúcioball goes, the mode seems to be exactly like you remember. That means three different maps to play on, as well as the amped-up Lúcioball Ball remix that was introduced back in 2020. If you're new to the mode, the remix adds triple-point bonus balls to the mix, meaning you can swing things into your favor with big plays.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC platforms. The Summer Games event runs from July 11 to July 24, giving you plenty of time to grab all of the cosmetics and XP that's available. Remember, we're still in the middle of Season 5, which means you'll also be earning tons of rewards from the battle pass.