Overwatch Anniversary Remix Vol. 2 Announced

✖

In honor of the sixth anniversary of Overwatch, Blizzard Entertainment has announced Overwatch Anniversary Remix Vol. 2. The event kicked-off on May 17th, and is set to go through June 7th. Players will have the opportunity to unlock new variations on past Legendary skins, including Okami Hanzo, Dragon Symmetra, and Ribbit Lucio. Players can also look forward to the return of season-exclusive brawls, which will appear again on certain days. For example, today, players will be able to take part in Lunar New Year brawls, including Capture the Flag, Capture the Flag Blitz, and Bounty Hunter.

To celebrate the release of Overwatch Anniversary Remix Vol. 2, Blizzard has released a new trailer, done in the style of a CD commercial from the late '90s. Fans can find it in the Tweet embedded below.

BOOYAH!



It's time to climb the charts with Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 2 featuring all seasonal brawls, Weekly Challenge Rewind, and 6 remixed Legendary skins.



Get back into the mix now through June 7!



🎵 https://t.co/qivEAJz31T pic.twitter.com/GddsFODY6N — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 17, 2022

In addition to these Legendary skins, players can look forward to seeing the return of exclusive skins from past challenge events. Players can snag Dr. Ziegler Mercy now through May 24th, Mardi Gras Ashe from May 24th through the 31st, and Maestro Sigma from May 31st through June 7th. All three of those skins are unlocked by playing 27 matches during the qualifying week. During Week One, players will also get a Dr. Ziegler Player Icon for playing 9 games, as well as Lab Coat and Evaluation Sprays for playing 18 games. During Week Two, players will get Mardi Gras Ashe and Bob Player Icons for playing 9 games, and a Gold Mask Spray for playing 18. During Week Three, players will get a Maestro Sigma Player Icon for playing 9 games, and a Maestro Sigma Emote for playing 18 games.

So far, reception to the event has been a bit mixed. Many fans are excited about the variations on these Legendary skins, but a lot of others are eager for some kind of substantial new content. Blizzard's work on Overwatch 2 has a lot of players feeling like the current game has been neglected. There's still a lot of passion for Overwatch, but it's not hard to see why some players wish there was more to do!

Overwatch is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Overwatch? Are you excited about this event? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!