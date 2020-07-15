Overwatch: Sigma’s Maestro Challenge Is Now Live

A new event is now available in Overwatch, centered around the Hero Sigma. This time around, the event also has a music-theme, and the latest batch of rewards reflect that, particularly the game's new Sprays. Sigma's Maestro Challenge will give players the opportunity to earn up to nine new rewards in the game. As far as Overwatch challenges go, this one is pretty straightforward. Players can earn up to six sprays in total by watching Twitch streamers, while a player icon, an emote and a Legendary Skin can be acquired by earning wins in Quick Play, Competitive Play, or Arcade. Here's what players get for accomplishing each feat:

Win three games- Maestro Player Icon

Win six games- Legendary Sigma Maestro Emote

Win nine games- Legendary Maestro Sigma Skin

Watch two hours- Sigma - Maestro Spray

Watch four hours- Moira - Fiddle and Symmetra - Sitar Sprays

Watch six hours- Lucio - Bossa Nova, Mei - Guzheng, and Orisa - Djembe Sprays

In keeping with the event's theme, it seems only fitting that a new soundtrack has been released by Blizzard, which players can listen to across various streaming services. Overwatch: Cities and Countries is currently available on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube, Deezer, and Apple Music. The soundtrack features the themes of the game's maps and missions across 24 tracks.

All in all, it seems like this could be an entertaining event for Overwatch fans! The event also gives players a good amount of time to unlock everything, which should help with the Twitch rewards, in particular. Of course, the Maestro Legendary Skin is probably the one that players are most interested in. It is, after all, a nice look for Sigma, and quite fitting with the character's personality. Sigma has always been seen as Overwatch's eccentric genius, and the new skin definitely conveys that!

Sigma's Maestro Challenge runs through July 27th. Overwatch is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

