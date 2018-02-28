Overwatch Announces New Hero Brigitte, Trailer Revealed

Blizzard has revealed Brigitte to be the newest hero to join the Overwatch roster, a support hero and the daughter of Torbjörn.

Following multiple teasers that previewed the newest hero as a weapons specialist, players speculated that the new hero would be related to Torbjörn. Unlike the father who specialized in creating weapons, Brigitte chooses to focus more on creating armor for both herself as well as her teammates, according to the hero’s origin story and the brief overview provided on the announcement page.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Brigitte specializes in armor. She can throw Repair Packs to heal teammates, or automatically heal nearby allies when she damages foes with her Flail. Her Flail is capable of a wide swing to strike multiple targets, or a Whip Shot that stuns an enemy at range. When entering the fray, Barrier Shield provides personal defense while she attacks enemies with Shield Bash. Brigitte’s ultimate ability, Rally, gives her a substantial short-term boost of speed and provides long-lasting armor to all her nearby allies.”

The reveal page for Brigitte also provided info on each of the hero’s abilities that involve everything from shields to crowd control to bolstering her teammates with extra armor. Brigitte is currently listed as having a difficulty rating of just one star, so she looks to be an easy enough hero for support players to get the hang of when the role is needed.

Rocket Flail

Brigitte’s melee weapon has an extended range, enabling her to strike multiple enemies with a single swing.

Repair Pack

Brigitte throws a Repair Pack that can heal an ally. Any healing over that ally’s maximum health provides them with armor instead.

Whip Shot

Brigitte throws her flail a long distance, dealing damage and knocking an enemy away from her.

Barrier Shield

Brigitte deploys a frontal energy barrier to absorb a limited amount of damage.

Shield Bash

Once her Barrier Shield is deployed, Brigitte can dash forward to stun an enemy.

Rally

Brigitte moves faster and provides all nearby allies with armor that lasts until it’s removed by damage.

More information on Brigitte as well as her full origin story and concept art can be seen through the hero’s reveal page, but you can also watch her origin story play out in Blizzard’s trailer that’s shown above. A release date for Brigitte has not yet been revealed, but a gameplay video and more information will likely come soon.