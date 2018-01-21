New Overwatch Cosmetic Update Teasers Continue From Blizzard

Earlier this week we showed off the wickedly gorgeous Pharah Legendary skin that will be coming alongside many others with the upcoming Cosmetic Update for Blizzard’s Overwatch. Well, the teasers continue showing off adorable chibi-stickers, epic skins paying homage to other Blizzard franchises, and humorous new animations for the heroes. Getting a chance to see Sombra dangling a mini-Reaper is more precious than it has any right being.

As a Lucio main myself, let’s start with the best healer out there (Kidding!):

Only 3 more days until our cosmetics update arrives in Overwatch! Join us as we count down to their release with new item reveals every day.



Today’s reveal: CAPOEIRA LÚCIO (Legendary Skin) pic.twitter.com/psgyAgJ2ss — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 20, 2018

Today’s reveal: KABUKI HANZO (Legendary Skin) pic.twitter.com/P5Ef6C3Ks0 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 21, 2018

Today’s reveal: EPIC SKINS pic.twitter.com/1n711BCAe2 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 21, 2018

Today’s reveal: NEW HERO EMOTES pic.twitter.com/3aX8bhLZn1 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 19, 2018

Today’s reveal: ASP PHARAH (Legendary Skin) pic.twitter.com/hDROJPh8WZ — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 18, 2018

Today’s reveal: NEW HERO SPRAYS



🎨 by @tinysnails pic.twitter.com/D4JgG7eYqq — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 17, 2018

Of course these are in addition to the amazing skins revealed at last year’s BlizzCon paying tribute to other Blizzard franchises like Diablo and StarCraft!

The cosmetic update is part of Blizzard‘s promise to bring in their “new year, new gear” approach to Overwatch – which, to be fair, they did a phenomenal job with in 2017. “We’re expanding our core cosmetics collection to include over 100 new items—including skins, sprays, player icons, emotes, and more—for all 26 heroes. And, starting January 23, you’ll be able to earn these cosmetics in standard Loot Boxes as well as unlock them via the Hero Gallery all year round.”

New Legendary skins, new player icons showcasing adorable chibi-versions of our favourite heroes, new sprays, and more. To see some of the previously revealed skins, including the ones seen at BlizzCon with the BlizzWorld Map revelation, you can check out the official site right hereto learn more!