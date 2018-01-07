Overwatch Fan-Made Cairo Map Caught the Game Director’s Eye, “We’ll Be in Touch”

Back in December we shared an incredible fan-made map for the hit Blizzard shooter Overwatch. The map contained the wonderful landscape of Cairo and used actual Overwatch textures for its creation. There was no doubt about it, it’s impressive and looks like the real deal! Apparently, we’re not the only ones that think so either – Game Director Jeff Kaplan himself took notice!

Just today, a full walkthrough video was uploaded to really show all of the nooks and crannies. You can check it out for yourself above, but it definitely shows the hard work that went into this map development. Overwatch Game Director Jeff Kaplan responded to the initial Reddit thread by saying, “Amazing work! We’ll be in touch!”

This could mean big things for this fan. Remember, Kaplan himself started as an avid fan before officially joining the Blizzard crew in a professional capacity. We’ve covered previous fan-made Overwatch maps, and each time we are just absolutely blown away by what fans are capable of. Many people flocked to this video to show their support – could this mean a full-time gig for this talented fan? It’s definitely possible! Even if it means we won’t necessarily see this map in-game anytime soon, he’s definitely proven he’d be a valuable asset to the team. We’re rooting for you, Llorente!

To see more of this artist’s work, and show your support, you can check out Joshua Llorente’sfull art portfolio here, including more looks at the Cairo map; as well as a ton of high definition screenshots!