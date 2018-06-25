Grab Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition For Just $20 Right Now

Overwatch may be a couple of years old, but it continues to be a sensation in the video game world with the many updates that Blizzard has supplied, not to mention its long-lasting esports appeal.

But if you haven’t picked it up yet or you’ve been waiting for just the right time to hop aboard the Blizzard train, Best Buy has a golden opportunity for you.

The company has posted its latest deal of the day in which you can pick up Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition for just $19.99. This is across the board for all platforms including PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. This includes the bonus content on top of the full game (listed below) as well as any new heroes or maps offered through online updates.

Furthermore, if you’re a Gamers Club member (even though that program has been discontinued) you can score an additional discount on the game, bringing it down to $16. That’s a killer deal.

The game is only on sale until later this evening (Sunday night) so you might want to hop on board while you’ve got the chance. You can either order it for shipping or do in-store pick-up, which is obviously the better option because you could be playing it sooner than expected.

Need a reminder of what’s in the Game of the Year Edition? Here’s the rundown!

Overwatch – 10 Bonus Loot Boxes

Enjoy 10 bonus Loot Boxes which contain random items that can be used to customize the appearance of your heroes and personalize them.

Loot Boxes may include Skins, Emotes, Victory Poses, Voice Lines, Sprays, and Highlight Intros, as well as Credits you can use to acquire many different customization options.

Overwatch – Hero Skins

Pay homage to the original Overwatch strike force by wearing the vintage skins Blackwatch Reyes or Strike-Commander Morrison.

Explore other heroes’ origins with Overgrown Bastion, Security Chief Pharah, and even Slipstream Tracer!

Heroes of the Storm – Tracer Hero

Jump into the Nexus with Tracer and surprise your enemies in the blink of an eye.

World of Warcraft – Baby Winston Pet

Adorably cuddly and highly intellectual, the Baby Winston pet will be at your side as you fight your way through Azeroth.

Diablo III – Mercy’s Wings

Slay demonic forces throughout the High Heavens and Burning Hells as you don Mercy’s wings. All of Sanctuary will know of your allegiance to Overwatch!

StarCraft II In-game Portraits and a Hearthstone Card Back!

With portraits of Tracer, Reaper, Pharah, Winston, Bastion, and Soldier: 76, you’re sure to become a champion of the Koprulu Sector.

You can also battle it out in Hearthstone with an Overwatch-themed card back fit for a hero!

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

