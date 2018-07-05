Overwatch’s Hanzo Statue Unveiled, Available Now to Pre-Order

“See that which is unseen,” or that which is just really freaking cool because Blizzard has just unveiled their latest in their impressive collectibles line for Overwatch. Hanzo, one of two Shimada brothers in-game, is the latest hero from the hit FPS to become immortalized in statue form and even better? He’s available now to pre-order!

Coming in at 13 inches tall with a base of 10 inches, this statue has a lot of tender care put into each detail, with his incredibly dynamic pose that the sniper is known for. Though he is a stationary statue and therefore does not have any points of articulation, the subtle positioning of his stance creates a movement all on its own.

According to this incredible statue’s description:

“”They fall before me, one after another.” Hanzo Shimada is the son of the former master of the Shimada clan. From a young age, he had been groomed to take over leadership of the family as his father’s successor. Upon the death of his father, the clan elders ordered Hanzo to straighten out his wayward younger brother, Genji, so that he, too, might help rule the Shimada empire. When Genji refused, Hanzo was forced to put him down. Believing he had killed his brother broke Hanzo’s heart and drove him to reject his father’s legacy, ultimately leading him to abandon all that he had worked so hard to attain. Mastering his skills as a bowman, Hanzo now strives to prove himself as a warrior without peer and to put the ghosts of his past to rest.”

Hanzo is in good company, as Widowmaker, D.Va, Mercy, Reaper, Tracer and Genji have also received the high-end collectibles treatment, each offering stunning detail and authentic stylization. Perfect for collectors, absolutely drool-worthy for hardcore fans.

Interested in snagging one for yourself? You can pre-order him right here for $175, which is a lot cheaper than the $450 D.Va statue! Even better, nobody can make fun of you in chat for selecting this hero – check out is completely private (kidding).

Overwatch is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.