‘Overwatch’ Lego Set Leaked

You’ll need a lot more than just “scraps” for the upcoming Overwatch Lego set coming soon! Though we’ve known the building franchise was colliding with the hit FPS from Blizzard for awhile now, a recent leak from Target has offered our first look at what the set will look like upon release!

From Mercy, to Reaper guarding that Payload with a “Die, Die, Die” at the ready, the recent retail leak shows off all of our favorite heroes in a slightly more blocky form. We can even see the Shimada brothers together again in the box art above, though they still don’t look like they like each other very much. Some things never change ….

The images themselves have been leaked over on Reddit and Imgur, but was first spotted by ‘The Brick Fan‘ fansite dedicated to all things Lego. With the familiar maps as the backdrop on the packaging and the holiday season right around the corner, these are sort of the perfect gift for really any age. Plus, who wouldn’t want a tiny Winston?

Need that Overwatch fix right now? The hit FPS is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC and is currently holding their annual Halloween event right now! To learn more about the game itself: