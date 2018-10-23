‘Overwatch’ Lego Set Leaked

You’ll need a lot more than just “scraps” for the upcoming Overwatch Lego set coming soon! Though we’ve known the building franchise was colliding with the hit FPS from Blizzard for awhile now, a recent leak from Target has offered our first look at what the set will look like upon release!
From Mercy, to Reaper guarding that Payload with a “Die, Die, Die” at the ready, the recent retail leak shows off all of our favorite heroes in a slightly more blocky form. We can even see the Shimada brothers together again in the box art above, though they still don’t look like they like each other very much. Some things never change ….
The images themselves have been leaked over on Reddit and Imgur, but was first spotted by ‘The Brick Fan‘ fansite dedicated to all things Lego. With the familiar maps as the backdrop on the packaging and the holiday season right around the corner, these are sort of the perfect gift for really any age. Plus, who wouldn’t want a tiny Winston?
Need that Overwatch fix right now? The hit FPS is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC and is currently holding their annual Halloween event right now! To learn more about the game itself:
- Team-Based Combat: Choose between characters that fill squad roles to accomplish mission objectives and destroy the competition. Use tank-class characters to soak up enemy fire while your support players buff your teammates and defensive classes hold down the objectives. That clears the way for your offensive character to lay waste with high damage output.
- Objective and Capture Missions: Choose between two mission types that have distinct objectives for both teams. In Point Capture, both teams exchange withering fire trying to gain ultimate control over a given map. In Payload, your comrades must either escort a cache to a specified delivery point or take up positions as the team trying to stop that delivery.
- Unique Abilities: Every character, from Reaper all the way through Roadhog and Soldier: 76, has a play style all their own with techniques to hone and roles to fill. You won’t get bogged down into humdrum mechanics or repetitive animations with Overwatch. Every match and encounter presents a new situation and outcome.