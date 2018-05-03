Overwatch Getting a New Italy-Themed Map Tomorrow

Have you been looking for some new territory to show off your Overwatch multiplayer skills in? You’re not alone — and soon, you’re going to get your wish.

Blizzard has confirmed that a new map is set to hit the multiplayer hit. Per its blog update, Rialto will make its way to the game starting tomorrow, May 3. This is for all versions across the board, including Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though there’s no description on the official page yet, the Rialto map is set to take place in Venice and will be very similar to the PvE map that was introduced a while ago during the Overwatch: Retribution event.

That said, assistant game director Aaron Keller has noted there will be some changes to the Rialto map once it launches. While speaking with PCGamesN, he explained that the new version will “have spaces that are totally unique that aren’t found in the mission map.” While he didn’t note what these were, players should be able to use them to their advantage once they’re found.

He also said that the map will be in full daylight so you’ll be able to see it in all its splendor. This is a stark difference from when it was introduced in PvE, which was at night. Blizzard didn’t say if the night version would be making a return.

One quick note — while the map will be available for casual play, you probably shouldn’t expect in Competitive right away. There’s a good reason for that, according to the company’s post. “This (delay) will help provide the community with plenty of time to learn how to play with the new map.” Once enough time has passed, a “future patch” will make the map available for competitive players to enjoy.

One change that will be included in Competitive is the debut of Brigitte and her many abilities, including the Rocket Flail, the Whip Shot and the Shield Bash. She should mix things up quite nicely with other players once she arrives.

Last but not least, Blizzard’s post also made a quick note when it came to the Competitive 6v6 Elimination Season 1: “Started late in Competitive Play Season 9, 6v6 Competitive Elimination Season 1 will continue to be active for a few days during the new season before it ends on May 7 PDT (May 8, 00:00 UTC).” So if you’re involved with that, you’ve still got time to jump in!

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.