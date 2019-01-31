Gaming

‘Overwatch’ Players Can’t Stop Playing the New Playable Piano

Overwatch pulled a little sneaky sneaky on us when they just randomly added a new Paris map to their Public Test Realm (PTR) servers, and while many FPS fans are diving in to see which heroes work the best — others can’t stop playing the piano.

We tried the new map out for ourselves a little earlier today. There’s a lot of holographic champagne, omnics are everywhere, and there’s a gorgeous view of the Eiffel Tower. Still, give players a prop that’s usable and they will be occupied for hours:

It’s music (sort of) to our ears.

The map itself is available now in PTR and will be likely moving over into the main game this weekend. This is one of several new maps that Blizzard has planned, as well as five new heroes on the horizon. Perhaps we will see another hero from Widowmaker’s past? Or maybe another family member will be revealed? Who’s to say, but we’re excited!

As for the game itself, Overwatch is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC! Still no Nintendo Switch yet, but here’s hoping!

You can contact the author of this story on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

