‘Overwatch’ Players Can’t Stop Playing the New Playable Piano

Overwatch pulled a little sneaky sneaky on us when they just randomly added a new Paris map to their Public Test Realm (PTR) servers, and while many FPS fans are diving in to see which heroes work the best — others can’t stop playing the piano.

Just spent half an hour learning Mary Had a Little Lamb on Piano in #Overwatch. pic.twitter.com/L74ZiDVi3z — Pulse (@Pulse_CJ) January 31, 2019

We tried the new map out for ourselves a little earlier today. There’s a lot of holographic champagne, omnics are everywhere, and there’s a gorgeous view of the Eiffel Tower. Still, give players a prop that’s usable and they will be occupied for hours:

So I heard you can play the piano on the new Overwatch Paris map. pic.twitter.com/EoKl2YWB8e — Telenstac (@telenstac) January 31, 2019

That’s mad!!!! You can play the piano in Overwatch’s new map 🎹 //t.co/N4W06iNCUQ — Mark 🎗 (@RatedR2012) January 31, 2019

So a PTR patch for Overwatch just came out, unveiling a neat new map called Paris! It’s really cool and detailed and all that and tHERE’S A PLAYABLE PIANO IN ONE OF THE SPAWNS So of course the first thing I do is sin with it. pic.twitter.com/oVNLzHqE6g — Abbott “Fartnite” Absol (@AbbottAbsol) January 31, 2019

overwatch added an piano you can interact with, so i instantly thought of doing this lil cover of screen xd pic.twitter.com/MlrPyblNON — aldo (@YourBoiBlue) January 31, 2019

It’s music (sort of) to our ears.

The map itself is available now in PTR and will be likely moving over into the main game this weekend. This is one of several new maps that Blizzard has planned, as well as five new heroes on the horizon. Perhaps we will see another hero from Widowmaker’s past? Or maybe another family member will be revealed? Who’s to say, but we’re excited!

As for the game itself, Overwatch is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC! Still no Nintendo Switch yet, but here’s hoping!

