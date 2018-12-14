‘Overwatch’: Pharah Rains Justice From Above With This Detailed Figma Figure

The latest in the Overwatch Figma line has just been unveiled as is ready for pre-order! What better way to rain justice from above than in the comfort of your own home and no actual missiles? And a figure the size of your foot?

Pharah joins the ever growing line of affordable figures alongside Mercy, D.Va, Widow, Reaper, and more. The best part is that she’s completely posable so if you want to show her off mid-ult or have a more subdued hero, it’s completely dealer’s choice.

According to Blizzard:

The smooth yet posable figma joints allow you to act out a variety of different scenes.

A flexible plastic is used in specific areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising posability.

Optional parts include her Rocket Launcher as well as interchangeable shoulder parts to display her using her Barrage ultimate ability.

Two head parts are included allowing you to display her with or without her helmet.

Also included is an articulated figma stand to failitate various exciting poses.

Interested in pre-ordering? You can get yours right here for $89.99!

New to Overwatch and need a little character backstory? We’ve got you covered. Though this character is under the call sign “Pharah,” her name is actually Fareeha Amari. The need to protect the innocent and take her duty seriously practically runs in her family as we can see with her mother Ana also in the game.

“As a child, Fareeha dreamed of following in her mother’s footsteps and joining the global peacekeeping force, Overwatch,” explains Blizzard about her lore. “She enlisted in the Egyptian army, and her dogged persistence and tactical prowess caused her to rise up through the officer ranks. She was a courageous leader and earned the loyalty of all who served under her. With her exemplary record, Fareeha was well placed to join the ranks of Overwatch, but before she had that opportunity, Overwatch was disbanded.”

Following the closure of the Overwatch initiative, she began her work safeguarding the AI installation at a research facility beneath the Giza Plateau for Helix Security International. Though she still misses her time with Overwatch, she never lost her passion for being a force of good.