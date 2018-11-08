‘Overwatch’ May Be Introducing More Story-Based Content

Overwatch has already seen some abundant additions over the last few months, including new maps and Heroes, like the recently introduced Ashe. But a new report suggests that we could be seeing more of its story revealed as well with upcoming content.

Based on an interview with VG247 during BlizzCon, principle designers Geoff Goodman and Scott Mercer explained that there could potentially be more story content for the game, since the fans have been enjoying what’s been presented so far through the Archives event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Goodman noted, “We have a lot more story involving current day Overwatch with the recall and everything, so we’ve been talking, and I know there’s this hunger to know more about the present of Overwatch and everything. Can’t really reveal anything now, but it is something we’re pursuing.”

A hint of this “recall” came up during the recently debuted short, “Reunion,” in which McCree has a fateful meetup with his former partner, Ashe, as well as her gang. It’s here we’re also introduced to Echo, a cybernetic character that’s already lined up to be a hero for the game. She could tie into the potential story as well.

Now, of course, with “planning” in the works, nothing is official as far as Overwatch‘s story is concerned. That said, however, it would be well received by the fans and also set the stage for potential new character debuts down the road. And, hey, further context on what happened between McCree and Ashe wouldn’t be the worst thing. (And we’d see more of B.O.B. as well — and we know how you Overwatch fans love B.O.B. thus far.)

We’ll let you know what gets introduced in the months ahead, but the team has already noted that 2019 will be a big year when it comes to all things Overwatch. We’ll have to see what lands on the board, whether it’s a new Hero, a new map or a new mode to play around in. In the meantime, you can watch the “Reunion” short above and get caught up on the lore we already know about.

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.