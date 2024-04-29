Palworld's Next Update is Out in June, Adds New Pals

Palworld took the gaming world by storm to start 2024 but has been, at times, relatively quiet. That's not unexpected for a game in early access. After all, the developers need time to cook up new updates and implement fixes for pesky bugs. That said, the developers at Pocket Pair recently revealed that they are working on a new major patch for Palworld, which will add several new Pals to the hit survival game. Today, the team revealed four of these new Pals and announced that the new update is coming in June.

Palworld June Update Revealed

Palworld's next major patch was previously announced, but today's trailer gave fans a look at what the new Pals will actually look like. There are four new Pals revealed in this trailer, though more could be added to the roster over the next month or so. After all, the trailer ends a bit mysteriously with the player character walking toward some kind of shrine. Is this a hint at a new Tower Boss Pal? Only time will tell.

What we do know is that the four new Pals are all incredibly cute. Of course, the chubby ninja frog Pal is going to steal the show, but his cohorts in this upcoming drop should also be quite fun to tame in Palworld. There's also a mystical dog-like Pal who has seemingly mastered gravity. The new bird-like Pal seemingly has a mix of fire and earth abilities, while the living mushroom looks like the fun dope every party needs. Again, this list might grow as we move closer to the update release, but for now, those four are the headliners of the upcoming patch.

Palworld PvP Arena

If you've been keeping up with the goings on of Palworld, you likely remember that Pocket Pair also announced an upcoming Pal Arena PvP mode. The original trailer suggested that the Arena would be coming this summer, but a future update revealed that the date was added by mistake and it's only confirmed for 2024. That's disappointing news, but hopefully, the rest of the update makes up for the feature being "delayed." Plus, giving the mode more time in the oven might help Pocket Pair deliver a great PvP Arena when it launches later this year.

Either way, the next major update is due out in June. The developers didn't provide a firm release date yet, but we'll likely hear more about that in the coming weeks. On top of that, we'll likely learn about more upcoming features and fixes coming with the update. The new Pals are exciting and are a great headlining addition, but the next update will need a little more meat on its bones to satisfy fans.

Palworld is available now on Xbox and PC platforms.