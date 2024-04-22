New Palworld Update Makes it Faster to Hatch Eggs, Patch Notes Released

A new update is now live for Palworld on Steam, bringing the game up to version v0.2.3.0. This update will also be coming to Xbox, but Pocketpair has not revealed exactly when it will happen, only noting that it "will be released as soon as it is ready." This update predominantly focuses on bug fixes, but players should be happy about a quality of life improvement that has also been made: it's now significantly faster to hatch Pal eggs! Full patch notes from the game's official Twitter account can be found below:

Balance Adjustment

The electric egg incubator now has increased hatching speed. Hatches at 1.5 times the normal rate

Optimization

Optimized the processing load on dedicated servers

Bug Fixes

You can now pet some pals that could not be pet due to a bug that prevented the "pet" option from working correctly

Fixed an issue where base pals would sometimes collide with each other on dedicated servers

[Xbox version only] Fixed an issue where the "Option to show/hide Journey" and "Option to change the scale of damage text numbers" were not working

Fixed other minor bugs

What Fixes Palworld Fans Want to See

As is always the case when a new game update is released, fans have taken the opportunity to share some of the changes and fixes they're still waiting to see. A lot of players have had issues with Palworld crashing on Xbox, particularly in dungeons, and have been hoping to see these issues resolved. Some players are clearly frustrated about it, while others are more understanding, since Palworld is still in beta. Pocketpair has been releasing a steady stream of updates since the game launched back in January, and today's update does have at least one Xbox specific fix. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like anything has been done with these crashes, so fans are just going to have to wait patiently to see it resolved.

A Big Game from a Small Studio

One thing players should keep in mind is that Pocketpair is a relatively small developer. Given the massive early success of Palworld, it might be easy to forget just how small the studio is. As such, it takes longer to work on things like patches, fixes, and new content. That can be a bit disappointing, especially for those hoping to see Palworld in a better state. It's clear that the game has found a passionate audience, and most of the people asking for fixes (particularly on Xbox) seem like they're being patient and understanding. However, it can be really frustrating when you play a game and constantly encounter crashes, as some players are alleging. Pocketpair seems well aware of these issues, so hopefully we'll see a resolution sooner, rather than later.

